    VLS   IT0001018362

VALSOIA S.P.A.

(VLS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:48 2022-06-27 am EDT
10.65 EUR   +0.47%
04/29VALSOIA S P A : Independent Auditors Report at December 31, 2021
PU
04/29VALSOIA S P A : Report of the Statutory Auditors to the Financial Report at December 31, 2021
PU
04/29PRESS RELEASE : Valsoia Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting of 29th April 2022
PU
Valsoia S p A : Corporate Presentation Mid&Small Virtual, June 28, 2022

06/27/2022
Corporate Presentation

Mid & Small Virtual 2022

28 June 2022

Agenda

Overview

Healthy food division

Food division

Business Model & Strategy

Achievements 1Q2022

Financials FY2021

Appendix

2 Agenda

Valsoia at a glance

COMPANY

Valsoia is the pioneer for non-dairy,plant-based products in the Italian market.

Valsoia's mission is to provide healthy, functional, nutritionally-balancedproducts

MISSION that are tasty and enjoyable, drawing on traditional Italian expertise and culinary culture. Valsoia's from-breakfast-to-dinner range.

HEALTHY FOOD

FOOD

BRANDS

FIGURES

+13 k PoS

Over 11 million

21 product

Worldwide &

families in Italy

categories

+18 k PoS in Italy

3 Overview

Agenda

Overview

Healthy food division

Food division

Business Model & Strategy

Achievements 1Q2022

Financials FY2021

Appendix

4 Agenda

Valsoia Healthy products

Valsoia founded in 1990, by neurologist Lorenzo Sassoli and listed on the Italian stock market since 2006, to provide healthy, functional, nutritionally-balanced products that are tasty and enjoyable, drawing on traditional Italian expertise and culinary culture.

Today Valsoia is expanding in the domestic and international markets, through product innovation and acquisitions. Valsoia's from-breakfast-to-dinner range.

Non-dairy

Non-dairy

Non-dairy

Meat

Non-dairy

Non-dairy

drink

yogurt

Ice cream

dessert

cheese

Alternatives

Vegan

Vegan meals

Non-dairy

Vegan snacks

Others

And pizza

spread

dressing

5

Healthy food division

Other

High quality soyadrink

Brands

Organic products

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valsoia S.p.A. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 09:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 95,6 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2022 7,78 M 8,21 M 8,21 M
Net cash 2022 28,3 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 3,58%
Capitalization 114 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 12,8%
Managers and Directors
Andrea Panzani Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi Chairman
Susanna Zucchelli Independent Director
Francesca Postacchini Independent Director
Furio Burnelli Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALSOIA S.P.A.-22.91%120
NESTLÉ S.A.-12.40%322 709
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.52%86 703
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.96%47 003
THE HERSHEY COMPANY14.21%45 430
GENERAL MILLS, INC.4.82%42 534