Valsoia S p A : Corporate Presentation Mid&Small Virtual, June 28, 2022

Corporate Presentation
Mid & Small Virtual 2022
28 June 2022
Agenda
Overview
Healthy food division
Food division
Business Model & Strategy
Achievements 1Q2022
Financials FY2021
Appendix
Valsoia at a glance
COMPANY
Valsoia is the pioneer for non-dairy,plant-based products in the Italian market.
Valsoia's mission is to provide healthy, functional, nutritionally-balancedproducts
MISSION that are tasty and enjoyable, drawing on traditional Italian expertise and culinary culture. Valsoia's from-breakfast-to-dinner range.
HEALTHY FOOD
FOOD
BRANDS
FIGURES
+13 k PoS
Over 11 million
21 product
Worldwide &
families in Italy
categories
+18 k PoS in Italy
Valsoia Healthy products
Valsoia founded in 1990, by neurologist Lorenzo Sassoli and listed on the Italian stock market since 2006, to provide healthy, functional,nutritionally-balanced products that are tasty and enjoyable, drawing on traditional Italian expertise and culinary culture.
Today Valsoia is expanding in the domestic and international markets, through product innovation and acquisitions. Valsoia's from-breakfast-to-dinner range.
Non-dairy
Non-dairy
Non-dairy
Meat
Non-dairy
Non-dairy
drink
yogurt
Ice cream
dessert
cheese
Alternatives
Vegan
Vegan meals
Non-dairy
Vegan snacks
Others
And pizza
spread
dressing
5
Healthy food division
Other
High quality soyadrink
Brands
Organic products
