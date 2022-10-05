Advanced search
    VLS   IT0001018362

VALSOIA S.P.A.

(VLS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:12 2022-10-05 am EDT
9.300 EUR   -1.27%
05:12aValsoia S P A : Corporate Presentation October 05, 2022
PU
09/14Valsoia S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/14Valsoia S P A : Condensed Interim Financial Statements at June 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valsoia S p A : Corporate Presentation October 05, 2022

10/05/2022 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

1H 2022

05 October 2022

Agenda

Overview

Financials 1H 2022

Healthy food division

Food division

Business Model & Strategy

Appendix

2 Agenda

Valsoia at a glance

COMPANY

Valsoia is the pioneer for non-dairy,plant-based products in the Italian market.

Valsoia's mission is to provide healthy, functional, nutritionally-balancedproducts

MISSION

that are tasty and enjoyable, drawing on traditional Italian expertise and culinary

culture. Valsoia's from-breakfast-to-dinner range.

HEALTHY FOOD

FOOD

BRANDS

FIGURES

+13 k PoS

Over 11 million

21 product

Worldwide &

families in Italy

categories

+18 k PoS in Italy

3 Overview

Agenda

Overview

Financials 1H 2022

Healthy food division

Food division

Business Model & Strategy

Appendix

4 Agenda

1H 2022 Achievements

Sales trend continues a positive relevant growth

Total Revenues 1H 2022 equal to € 49.5 mln, up 6.8%, a continuous improvement compared to

1H 2021 at € 46.4 mln

Growth of the revenues of both the Health Division and the Food Division

Positive start for the distribution of Margarine Vallé, together with a good continuation of the

distribution of Oreo O's brand cereals

Export 1H 2022 with a consistent acceleration + 19.4% compared to 1H 2021

Strong Company's commitment in controlling the growth of the costs of sales and services, offset by an initial price increase agreed with Retailers during the first half

Solid positive Net Financial Position

  • 24.3 mln as of 30 June 2022, €22.1 mln with the application of IFRS16 principles

5

Financials 1H2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valsoia S.p.A. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
