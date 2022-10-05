Valsoia S p A : Corporate Presentation October 05, 2022

Sales trend continues a positive relevant growth

Total Revenues 1H 2022 equal to € 49.5 mln, up 6.8%, a continuous improvement compared to

1H 2021 at € 46.4 mln

Growth of the revenues of both the Health Division and the Food Division

Positive start for the distribution of Margarine Vallé, together with a good continuation of the

distribution of Oreo O's brand cereals

Export 1H 2022 with a consistent acceleration + 19.4% compared to 1H 2021

Strong Company's commitment in controlling the growth of the costs of sales and services, offset by an initial price increase agreed with Retailers during the first half

Solid positive Net Financial Position

24.3 mln as of 30 June 2022, €22.1 mln with the application of IFRS16 principles