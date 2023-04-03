Valsoia S p A : Report of the Statutory Auditors to the Financial Report at December 31, 2022

VALSOIA S.P.A.

Registered office at Via Ilio Barontini, 16/5 - Bologna

Share Capital EUR 3,554,100.66 fully paid-in

Registered with the Companies Register of Bologna under no. 02341060289

Report from the Board of Statutory Auditors to be presented to the Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to

Art. 153 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 and Art. 2429 of the Italian Civil Code

Dear Shareholders,

In this Report, prepared in accordance with Art. 153 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/98, the Board of Statutory Auditors of Valsoia S.p.A. reports to you on the supervisory duties carried out and the related results.

During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Board of Statutory Auditors has carried out the supervisory activities, as explained hereinafter, as required by Law, also taking into account the Consob Communications with regard to the corporate controls and duties of the Board of Statutory Auditors, and "Principles of conduct applicable to the Board of Statutory Auditors in regulated markets" recommended by the Italian National Board of Chartered and Expert Accountants.

The statutory audit is carried out by KPMG for the nine-year period 2015-2023, in accordance with Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 and Italian Legislative Decree no. 39/10, to whose reports reference is made.

With this Report, the Board of Statutory Auditors of Valsoia is providing information about the supervisory activities it has carried out and the related outcomes:

we have participated in all Shareholders' Meetings and meetings of the Board of Directors held over the course of the year and have obtained from the Directors, with the frequency required by Law, information on the activities carried out and general management activities and their foreseeable developments, and on transactions of major economic and financial significance carried out by the Company and by Subsidiaries;

we have ascertained that the actions taken and implemented were compliant with the Law, with the articles of association and with the resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting and were in line with standards of correct administration and on the degree of adequacy of the Company's organizational structure;

we have gained knowledge of the Company's activities and monitored these activities within our areas of competence. The knowledge was obtained by means of direct audits, collection of information from the managers of the departments concerned and from the

