FROM 1990 IN THE AUTHENTIC ITALIAN WAY
Valsoia has OVER 30 YEARS OF KNOW-HOW in the plant-based and traditional food market, with a wide
portfolio of proprietary and distributed brands
PRODUCT CATEGORIES
AMBIENT
CHILLED
FROZEN
more than
11 Million
of families
in Italy
141
112.8
Employees
€M Turnover FY23
3 DIVISIONS
HEALTHY FOOD DIVISION
TRADITIONAL FOOD DIVISION
Proprietary trademarks
Exclusively distributed brands
In Italy
INTERNATIONAL DIVISION
Transversal to all Brands except for those distributed
BUSINESS MODEL
Sustainability
M&A
Innovation
Brand Image
Reputation
Leadership
perceived quality
Foreign
countries
Organization
Execution
Human capital
STRATEGY
FOCUS
INNOVATION
INTERNAZIONALIZATION
M&A
Niche brands and foreign countries
OBJECTIVES
PLANT-BASED ICE
DIETE.TIC
PIADINA LORIANA
PLANT-BASED
CREAM
BEVERAGES
N° 1 in the Italian
N° 1 in the Italian market
N° 1 in the markets where
Innovation and strengthening
market
and development abroad
present
of market share
TOOLS
COMMUNICATION
R&D CENTER OF
PRODUCTION PLANT
EXCELLENCE
Progressive transition from BUY to MAKE
VALSOIA TARGETS ARE IN LINE WITH UNITED NATIONS SDGs
HEALTHY FOOD
DIVISION
PLANT-BASED MARKET IN 2023
EUROPE
ITALY
€ 5.8 bn
€ 510 mln
+6% vs 2022
+8% vs 2022
Source: NielsenIQ
EMERGING FOOD TRENDS IN THE WORLD
FIBERSPROTEINS
LESS SUGAR
LESS FAT
LESS SALT
LESS
CALORIES
Source: World Health Organization
EMERGING HEALTHY FOOD TRENDS IN ITALY
Incidence of sales on total food
% Variation vs 2020
Preservative free
Without palm oil
Without OGM
DOP/IGP/IGT
Rich in proteins
Certified organic
Whole wheat
Rich in fibers
Lactose/milk free
Without sugar
Certified gluten-free
Without antibiotics
Low salt/no salt
Source: Circana
18.6%
-0.8%
6.0%
-0.3%
5.1%
-0.1%
4.3%
-0.1%
4.0%
3.5%
-0.6%
3.4%
3.1%
2.9%
1.8%
1.7%
-0.2%
0.3%
0.1%
0.6%
0.0%
0.0%
0.6%
0.3%
0.0%
0.0%
