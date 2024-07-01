Mid&Small Virtual

July 2024

FROM 1990 IN THE AUTHENTIC ITALIAN WAY

Valsoia has OVER 30 YEARS OF KNOW-HOW in the plant-based and traditional food market, with a wide

portfolio of proprietary and distributed brands

1

28

PRODUCT CATEGORIES

AMBIENT

CHILLED

FROZEN

more than

11 Million

of families

in Italy

141

112.8

Employees

€M Turnover FY23

3 DIVISIONS

HEALTHY FOOD DIVISION

TRADITIONAL FOOD DIVISION

Proprietary trademarks

Exclusively distributed brands

In Italy

INTERNATIONAL DIVISION

Transversal to all Brands except for those distributed

2

BUSINESS MODEL

Sustainability

M&A

Innovation

Brand Image

Reputation

Leadership

perceived quality

Foreign

countries

Organization

Execution

Human capital

3

STRATEGY

FOCUS

INNOVATION

INTERNAZIONALIZATION

M&A

Niche brands and foreign countries

OBJECTIVES

PLANT-BASED ICE

DIETE.TIC

PIADINA LORIANA

PLANT-BASED

CREAM

BEVERAGES

N° 1 in the Italian

N° 1 in the Italian market

N° 1 in the markets where

Innovation and strengthening

market

and development abroad

present

of market share

TOOLS

COMMUNICATION

R&D CENTER OF

PRODUCTION PLANT

EXCELLENCE

Progressive transition from BUY to MAKE

4

VALSOIA TARGETS ARE IN LINE WITH UNITED NATIONS SDGs

5

HEALTHY FOOD

DIVISION

6

PLANT-BASED MARKET IN 2023

EUROPE

ITALY

€ 5.8 bn

€ 510 mln

+6% vs 2022

+8% vs 2022

Source: NielsenIQ

7

EMERGING FOOD TRENDS IN THE WORLD

FIBERSPROTEINS

LESS SUGAR

LESS FAT

LESS SALT

LESS

CALORIES

Source: World Health Organization

8

EMERGING HEALTHY FOOD TRENDS IN ITALY

Incidence of sales on total food

% Variation vs 2020

Preservative free

Without palm oil

Without OGM

DOP/IGP/IGT

Rich in proteins

Certified organic

Whole wheat

Rich in fibers

Lactose/milk free

Without sugar

Certified gluten-free

Without antibiotics

Low salt/no salt

Source: Circana

18.6%

-0.8%

6.0%

-0.3%

5.1%

-0.1%

4.3%

-0.1%

4.0%

3.5%

-0.6%

3.4%

3.1%

2.9%

1.8%

1.7%

-0.2%

0.3%

0.1%

0.6%

0.0%

0.0%

0.6%

0.3%

0.0%

0.0%

9

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Valsoia S.p.A. published this content on 01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2024 08:45:03 UTC.