Valsoia SpA is an Italy-based company active in the food industry. The Company is engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of food products, related to healthy nutrition. Its core activity is the production of soy food products that includes vegetable drinks, ice cream, yogurts, vegetable desserts, vegetable ready meal solutions and other vegetarian products. The Company distributes in Italy products of Weetabix and markets its own products under four brand names: Valsoia Bonta e Salute, Rys Riso e Benessere, Vitasoya and Naturattiva. The Company sells its products across Europe, including Austria, Germany, Greece, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and Finland, among others. As of December 31, 2011, the Company operated through three subsidiaries: J&T Italia Srl (Italy), Valsoia Pronova doo (Slovenia) and Valsoia Iberica SL (Spain).

Sector Food Processing