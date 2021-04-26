Log in
    VLS   IT0001018362

VALSOIA S.P.A.

(VLS)
Valsoia S p A : Annual Financial Report at December 31, 2020

04/26/2021
Annual Financial Report at December 31, 2020

Contributing to people's wellbeing by helping them make informed food choices. Promoting awareness of the health beneﬁts of plant-based foods. Spreading knowledge of healthy eating responsibly and with passion.

That's Valsoia. And that's the mission expressed in our logo with the Italian for 'goodness and health' - "bontà e salute".

A mission everyone can experience in all our deliciously healthy products.

It's this commitment to pleasure and health that has made the Valsoia brands some of Italy's leading and best-loved household names, thanks to the quality of our products and constant research and innovation

* Brand in exclusive distribution in the Italian territory

To live a better and healthier life through our nutritional choices every day, this is the MISSION of Valsoia Spa. An Italian company that strives every day to offer a sound dietetic-nutritional response to the increasing demand for health and well-being.

QUALITY AND EXPERIENCE

Valsoia champions "plant-based nutrition" and "healthy eating" connected to the cultural values of quality and selecting excellent ingredients. Well-designed and controlled processes back up the precious know how we have gained over decades of experience. Valsoia is always actively researching products that are good, healthy and safe and therefore made with precious and unique ingredients.

NUTRITION RESEARCH

Our constant focus on recipes, the creation of new tastes and the selection of raw materials has led to improvement in the flavours and the realization of new proposals, so as to satisfy the ever-growing variety and complexity of the demand for nutritious foods.

PRODUCT VARIETY

Currently we offer plant-based alternatives, beverages, ice-creams, yoghurt, desserts, cookies, main dishes, cheeses and dressings all sold under the Valsoia trademark; moreover, our products include the Santa Rosa preserves and sorbets, marks of excellence in preserves and fruit processing and the Pomodorissimo tomato sauces, characterised by their unmistakable flavour.

ITALIAN TRADITION

All our products follow the nutritional tradition of Italy. Al the products are healthy and of high quality, ideal for the entire family and they are appropriate for every moment of the day, from breakfast to dinner. Our products feature the simplicity of the flavours that are the result of our careful preparation, distilling the experience of the best nutritionists.

New Drinks 100% VEGETABLES VALSOIA

Products developed in response to new consumption trends and global

lifestyles:

The ZERO sugar beverage line aims to satisfy a growing demand for sugar-

free products from consumers.

VALSOIA BARISTA guarantees a thick and creamy foam ideal for a perfect

cappuccino

CONTENTS

1. GENERAL INFORMATION ........................................................................................... ..

6

Corporate offices and positions

Corporate data and Group structure

2. DIRECTORS' REPORT ..................................................................................................

10

Key financial highlights

Main events for the year and business performance

Analysis of the statement of financial position

Main risks and uncertainties to which the company is exposed

Significant events after the reporting period and business outlook

Other information

Warnings

Allocation of profit for the year

3. CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .......................................................................

30

Statement of financial position

Income statement

Statement of comprehensive income

Statement of cash flows for the year ended at

Statement of changes in equity

Notes to the financial statements

4. STATEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 154 BIS OF ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58/98

5. INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT .............................................................................

94

6. REPORT FROM THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valsoia S.p.A. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 82,6 M 99,6 M 99,6 M
Net income 2020 8,30 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
Net cash 2020 20,5 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
Yield 2020 2,55%
Capitalization 159 M 192 M 192 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 25,4%
Technical analysis trends VALSOIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 20,00 €
Last Close Price 14,90 €
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrea Panzani Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi Chairman
Susanna Zucchelli Independent Director
Francesca Postacchini Independent Director
Furio Burnelli Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALSOIA S.P.A.13.31%192
NESTLÉ S.A.5.16%337 232
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.78%83 617
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-27.14%65 864
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY16.59%49 426
DANONE9.45%46 115
