Valsoia S p A : Corporate Presentation Mid&Small in London, April 2021

*Valsoia is the distributor for Weetabix products in Italy and the licensee for BlueNyx

MISSION that are tasty and enjoyable, drawing on traditional Italian expertise and culinary culture. Valsoia's from-breakfast-to-dinner range.

Valsoia's mission is to provide healthy, functional, nutritionally-balancedproducts

Valsoia is the pioneer for non-dairy,plant-based products in the Italian market.

2020 Achievements

Sales trend continues a positive double-digit growth

Total Revenues FY 2020 € 83.5 mln + 11.6%

Export FY 2020 with an important acceleration + 26.9%

Solid positive Net Financial Position

21.5 mln as at 31 December 2020

Super Burger Launch: 100% Vegetable Burger characterized by few and simple ingredients

Valsoia brand food supplements: Launch of an innovative line of food supplements

''Loriana" brand: at the end of December 2020 acquired the second brand in the "Piadine" market

OREO O's: at the end of December, Valsoia signed an agreement with Weetabix ltd for the exclusive distribution in the Italian territory of breakfast cereals under OREO O's brand

Working progress

5 Achievements