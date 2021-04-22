Log in
    VLS   IT0001018362

VALSOIA S.P.A.

(VLS)
Valsoia S p A : Corporate Presentation Mid&Small in London, April 2021

04/22/2021 | 03:30am EDT
Corporate Presentation

Mid&Small in London

April 2021

Agenda

Overview

2020 Achievements & Financials Focus on export

Healthy food division

Food division

Business Model & Strategy

Investment opportunity

Appendix

2 Agenda

Valsoia at a glance

COMPANY

Valsoia is the pioneer for non-dairy,plant-based products in the Italian market.

Valsoia's mission is to provide healthy, functional, nutritionally-balancedproducts

MISSION that are tasty and enjoyable, drawing on traditional Italian expertise and culinary culture. Valsoia's from-breakfast-to-dinner range.

HEALTHY FOOD

FOOD

*

BRANDS

FIGURES

+12 k PoS

Over 10.3 million

19 product

Worldwide

families in Italy**

categories

Excluding Italy

Overview

*Valsoia is the distributor for Weetabix products in Italy and the licensee for BlueNyx

3

** +€2.3 million YoY

Agenda

Overview

2020 Achievements & Financials

Focus on export

Healthy food division

Food division

Business Model & Strategy

Investment opportunity

Appendix

4 Agenda

2020 Achievements

Sales trend continues a positive double-digit growth

Total Revenues FY 2020 € 83.5 mln + 11.6%

Export FY 2020 with an important acceleration + 26.9%

Solid positive Net Financial Position

  • 21.5 mln as at 31 December 2020

Super Burger Launch: 100% Vegetable Burger characterized by few and simple ingredients

Valsoia brand food supplements: Launch of an innovative line of food supplements

''Loriana" brand: at the end of December 2020 acquired the second brand in the "Piadine" market

OREO O's: at the end of December, Valsoia signed an agreement with Weetabix ltd for the exclusive distribution in the Italian territory of breakfast cereals under OREO O's brand

Working progress

5 Achievements

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Valsoia S.p.A. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 07:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 82,6 M 99,3 M 99,3 M
Net income 2020 8,30 M 9,99 M 9,99 M
Net cash 2020 20,5 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Yield 2020 2,59%
Capitalization 157 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart VALSOIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Valsoia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALSOIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 20,00 €
Last Close Price 14,70 €
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrea Panzani Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi Chairman
Susanna Zucchelli Independent Director
Francesca Postacchini Independent Director
Furio Burnelli Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALSOIA S.P.A.11.79%189
NESTLé S.A.1.63%326 141
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.27%83 196
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-29.99%62 081
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY18.38%50 184
DANONE9.34%46 353
