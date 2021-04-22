Valsoia S p A : Corporate Presentation Mid&Small in London, April 2021

Corporate Presentation
Mid&Small in London
April 2021
Overview
2020 Achievements & Financials Focus on export
Healthy food division
Food division
Business Model & Strategy
Investment opportunity
Appendix
2 Agenda
COMPANY
Valsoia is the pioneer for non-dairy,plant-based products in the Italian market.
Valsoia's mission is to provide healthy, functional, nutritionally-balancedproducts
MISSION that are tasty and enjoyable, drawing on traditional Italian expertise and culinary culture. Valsoia's from-breakfast-to-dinner range.
BRANDS
FIGURES
+12 k PoS
Over 10.3 million
19 product
families in Italy**
categories
Overview
*Valsoia is the distributor for Weetabix products in Italy and the licensee for BlueNyx
** +€2.3 million YoY
2020 Achievements
Sales trend continues a positive double-digit growth
Total Revenues FY 2020 € 83.5 mln + 11.6%
Export FY 2020 with an important acceleration + 26.9%
Solid positive Net Financial Position
-
21.5 mln as at 31 December 2020
Super Burger Launch: 100% Vegetable Burger characterized by few and simple ingredients
Valsoia brand food supplements: Launch of an innovative line of food supplements
''Loriana" brand: at the end of December 2020 acquired the second brand in the "Piadine" market
OREO O's: at the end of December, Valsoia signed an agreement with Weetabix ltd for the exclusive distribution in the Italian territory of breakfast cereals under OREO O's brand
Working progress
5 Achievements
