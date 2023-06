Valtecne SpA is an Italy-based manufacturer of mechanical products for the energy industry, power transmission, the automotive industry and the mechanical engineering as well as the designer and distributor of precision-machined and forged parts. In precision-machined sector the Company focuses on instruments for orthopedic and veterinary surgery, including cutting guides, pin pliers, femoral sizers and tibial resection guides, among others. It also provides implantable devices, such as femoral stems, femoral heads, stem collars and tibial implants, among others. It operates globally.