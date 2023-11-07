(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Valtecne Spa on Tuesday reviewed and approved sales revenues as of September 30, which amounted to EUR23.8 million, up 26 percent from the same period last year, when they were EUR19.0 million.

Paolo Mainetti - CEO of Valtecne - commented, "We are extremely satisfied with the results for the first nine months of the year, which show double-digit growth in sales revenues. The Medical business line has driven this growth with a remarkable 48 percent increase, now representing almost 60 percent of our revenues, a clear sign of the success of our investment strategy in this area."

"These results testify to our commitment to delivering on the promises we made to investors at the time of listing. We will continue to focus on growth in the Medical sector, without losing market share in the Industrial business line," Mainetti concluded.

Valtecne on Tuesday is flat at EUR4.70 per share.

