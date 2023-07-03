(Alliance News) - Valtecne Spa announced Monday that it has appointed Michela Ferrari as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective today.

Ferrari replaces Fabiano Gusmeroli-also HR until now-who will focus on the latter function, "taking into account the dimensional growth of the company," as explained by the company.

In his role, for which he will report directly to Valtecne's general manager, Adolfo Ottonello, Ferrari will be responsible for strengthening Valtecne's financial strategy, coordinating the management of business planning and development processes for economic-financial aspects, as well as making a quality technical contribution to M&A projects.

Paolo Mainetti, CEO of Valtecne, said, "I am thrilled to welcome Michela Ferrari as Valtecne's new CFO. At a time of rapid development for our company, we felt it was important to bring on board someone like Michela Ferrari, who brings with her a unique combination of skills and strong determination. Ferrari's appointment fits into our strategic path of strengthening our organizational structure and managerial roles. Her experience and knowledge will enable us to expand our competencies in a way that is consistent with our Group development and growth strategy, especially after our recent listing on the Italian Stock Exchange."

"The appointment follows just a few days after CFO SIM's appointment as Euronext Growth Advisor and Corporate Broker, which we are convinced will give further impetus to the company's promotion to major national and international investors. Valtecne's commitment to support and promote the stock thus continues, aware of its value and growth prospects."

Valtecne's stock closed Monday unchanged at EUR4.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

