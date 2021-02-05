Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Valterra Resource Corporation    VQA   CA9203662007

VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION

(VQA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 02/05 12:09:42 pm
0.08 CAD   --.--%
11:10aValterra to Amend Warrant Terms
NE
2020Valterra Provides Brazil Update, Grants Options
NE
2020Valterra Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement; Provides Corporate and Property Update
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valterra to Amend Warrant Terms

02/05/2021 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2021) - Valterra Resource Corporation (TSXV: VQA) (OTCQB: VRSCF) ("Valterra" and "the Company") reports that the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for approval to amend the terms and reprice the outstanding transferrable share purchase warrants ("the Warrants"), which Warrants were issued on March 28, 2018 and April 23, 2018 in connection with a private placement. The original exercise price of $0.50 per share (after consolidation) is to be reduced to $0.125 per share. The expiration date of the Warrants will remain March 28, 2021 and April 23, 2021 respectively, subject to the accelerated exercise period provision as set out below.

In order to reduce the exercise price of the Warrants, the Exchange requires that we include an accelerated exercise period provision in the amended Warrants. The accelerated exercise period provision will provide that, if the closing price of our shares is $0.165 or higher for 10 consecutive trading days (the "Premium Trading Days"), Warrant holders will have 30 calendar days, commencing 7 calendar days after the last Premium Trading. The proposed amendments to the Warrants are subject to acceptance for filing by the Exchange.

About Valterra

Valterra is a Manex Resource Group Company. The group provides expertise in exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Valterra's mineral properties located in Brazil, British Columbia and Mexico. Valterra's prime focus is on advancing its Brazilian properties, with a secondary focus on its early stage properties that have the potential to host large deposits in regions with excellent infrastructure. Upon acquisition of Pocone Mining Mineracao Ltda, Valterra will indirectly hold a 100% interest in the Lima Gold Project and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Livramento Gold Project, both located in Brazil. Valterra also owns a 100% interest in the Swift-Katie copper gold porphyry property in British Columbia and has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Los Reyes copper- gold property in Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Lawrence Page"

Lawrence Page Q.C., President, Valterra Resource Corporation

For further information, please visit Valterra's website at valterraresource.com or contact Valterra at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for Valterra Resource Corporation's projects, and the availability of financing for Valterra Resource Corporation's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Valterra Resource Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73790


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION
11:10aValterra to Amend Warrant Terms
NE
2020Valterra Provides Brazil Update, Grants Options
NE
2020Valterra Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement; Provides Corporate and Pr..
NE
2020Valterra Closes First Tranche of Private Placement; Provides Corporate and Pr..
NE
2020Valterra Resource Appoints Israel Oliveira as Chief Mining Engineer for Brazi..
NE
2020Valterra Resource Amends Previously Announced Private Placement
NE
2020VALTERRA RESOURCE : Appoints Paulo Aguirre as Chief Geologist for Brazil; Extend..
PU
2020Valterra Resource Appoints Paulo Aguirre as Chief Geologist for Brazil; Exten..
NE
2020VALTERRA RESOURCE : Receives +100g/t (+2.9 oz/t) Gold Assays from Third-party Ve..
PU
2020Valterra Receives +100g/t (+2.9 oz/t) Gold Assays from Third-Party Verificati..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,12 M -0,88 M -0,88 M
Net Debt 2019 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,83x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4,93 M 3,86 M 3,86 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Valterra Resource Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lawrence P. Page Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Crew Chief Operating Officer
Graham Henry Thatcher Chief Financial Officer
Barry Schindel Independent Director
Donald R. Head Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION-15.79%4
BHP GROUP3.23%156 966
RIO TINTO PLC3.25%128 367
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-0.35%44 987
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.49%33 430
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-4.99%10 315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ