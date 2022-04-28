Valterra Resource : MD&A , Q4 -2021

1100 - 1199 West Hastings Street,

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Dated: April 27, 2022

A Introduction 2 B Qualified Persons 2 C Conversion Tables 2 D Summary of Mineral Properties 2 E Results of Operations 6 F Summary of Quarterly Results 6 G Fourth Quarter 7 H Summary of Annual Information 7 I Financial Condition, Liquidity and Capital Resources 8 J Related Party Transactions 9 K Outstanding Equity and Convertible Securities 10 L Financial Instruments 11 M Events After the Reporting Period and Outlook 12 N Off-balance Sheet Arrangements 12 O Disclosure Controls and Procedures 12 P Risks and Uncertainties 12 Q Proposed Transactions 15 R Forward-Looking Statements 15

A. Introduction

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the consolidated operating results and financial condition of Valterra Resource Corporation (the "Company") is for the year ended December 31, 2021, and is dated April 27, 2022. This MD&A was prepared to conform to National Instrument 52-102F1 and was approved by the Board of Directors prior to its release.

This analysis should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the accompanying notes, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company's functional and presentation currency is the Canadian dollar and all amounts included herein are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("VQA.V"), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("3VA.F") and the OTCQB Marketplace ("VRSCF").

Additional information relating to the Company is available at valterraresource.com and at sedar.com.

B. Qualified Persons Robert Macdonald, MSc. P. Geo., is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the technical information included in this MD&A and the supervision of work done in association with the exploration and development programs. Mr. Macdonald graduated with a B.Sc. degree from Memorial University of Newfoundland and a M.Sc. from the University of British Columbia. His work has focused on vein and intrusive-related gold systems and massive sulfide deposits.

C. Conversion Tables Precious metal units and conversion factors ppb - Part per billion 1 ppb = 0.0010 ppm = 0.000030 oz/t ppm - Part per million 100 ppb = 0.1000 ppm = 0.002920 oz/t oz - Ounce (troy) 10,000 ppb = 10.0000 ppm = 0.291670 oz/t oz/t - Ounce per ton (avdp.) 1 ppm = 1.0000 ug/g = 1.000000 g/tonne g - Gram g/t - Gram per metric ton 1 oz/t = 34.2857 ppm mg - Milligram 1 Carat = 41.6660 mg/g kg - Kilogram 1 ton (avdp.) = 907.1848 kg ug - Microgram 1 oz (troy) = 31.1035 g

D. Summary of Mineral Properties The Company's principal business activities include the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties for enhancement of value and disposition pursuant to sales agreements or development by way of third-party option and/or joint venture agreements.

D. Summary of Mineral Properties, continued Swift Katie

The property consists of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims, covering over 83 square kilometres, and is located near Salmo, British Columbia. The area has hosted several important mining districts and is underlain by rocks considered very favourable for the discovery of gold-quartz veins and porphyry-style mineralization.

Historic drilling tested three areas along an approximate 1,000 metre strike length of the target structure which had been previously traced by a combination of surface rock and soil sampling, historical trenching, and shallow drilling from the 1980's and by the Company in 2016. Only part of the full strike-length of the structural target has been drill tested; several additional target areas have been prioritized for testing in future programs.

The previous drilling also successfully confirmed high-grade gold mineralization in two locations along the tested strike-length of the target structure and returned a significant cumulative thickness of +1g/t Au mineralization in hole SK17-015. Both gold-enriched areas are open along strike and down dip and require additional drill testing.

Drill highlights at Swift include:

• 30.9g/t Au and 17.8g/t Ag over 0.8m within a broader 2.5m zone averaging 11.5g/t Au and 6.7 g/t Ag from hole SK17-015;

• an additional 22.6m interval averaging 1.1g/t Au and 0.5g/t Ag from hole SK17-015;

• 9.7g/t Au and 7.6g/t Ag over 1.4m within a broader 8.6m interval averaging 3.1g/t Au and 2.0g/t Ag from hole SK17-019;

• 0.96 g/t Au over 6.6m in hole SK16-011;

• 13.3 g/t Au, 201 g/t Ag & 0.33% Cu over 3.5m from hole SK14-002; and

• 1.83 g/t Au over 10m from hole 87-6, including 5.15g/t Au over 2.0m*

* Historical assay results have not been verified and should not be relied upon as such.

Higher grade gold values were returned from quartz veins and silicified intervals within a strongly foliated and quartz-carbonate-altered volcanic rock, which can form zones several tens of metres thick in any given drill hole. Alteration appears largely structurally controlled and forms an anastomosing network of northeast-striking shear zones that dip moderately to the southeast.

Gold mineralization has been intersected in relatively shallow drilling (<200 metre depth) with the thickness of some intercepts, particularly in hole SK17-015 comparable to mineralized intervals at Prize Mining's Kena Gold Project, located 30 kilometres to the northeast, which is currently modelled as a bulk-tonnage porphyry gold target.

Exploration results to date support the Company's belief that a widespread gold-enriched, vein system exists at the Swift target and a large alkali porphyry system exists at the Katie target. Further work will be designed to continue to expand the known mineral systems and to evaluate several other targets that remain to be tested on the property.

D. Summary of Mineral Properties, continued Los Reyes

The property consists of two claims totalling 45 hectares located 12 kilometres south of the city of Jimenez, Mexico and which cover a highly prospective Cu-Au Skarn target within La Faja de Plata, one of the world's most productive regions for polymetallic Skarn and Carbonate Replacement Deposits. The property is two kilometres from highway, power and rail. It is strategically located along a prominent northwest-trending regional structure formed along the western margin of the Sierra Madre Oriental that hosts numerous high-grade current and past operating mines including Naica (26Mt @ 213g/t Ag, 5.9% Pb, 5.6% Zn and 0.4% Cu) and the Velardena district (+15Mt @ 175g/t Ag, 0.5g/t Au, 4.0% Pb, 5.0% Zn, and 2.5% Cu).

The initial target is a +800-metre-long Cu-Au-rich skarn zone located at the eastern contact between a coarse-grained Tertiary-age granodiorite intrusion and Cretaceous-age limestones and shales. The exploration target is locally over 100 metres wide and contains multiple zones of strongly copper-enriched mineralization. The near-surface mineralization is strongly oxidized with copper-oxide minerals such as malachite occurring at surface and in mineral dumps at the edges of the historic workings. Several prospect pits and shallow shafts occur along the target skarn zone.

Historic reports indicate workings were developed to no more than 60 metres depth, which is likely the approximate base of the oxide zone. Individual ore bodies were irregular with some reported to be 60 metres wide and up to 125 metres thick. Records of historical data on the property are limited but indicate: surface high-grade copper values up to 8.0% Cu; a strong IP chargeability anomaly, only 100 metres to 200 metres depth below surface, which correlates with the target skarn zone; and indications of strong gold enrichment in the copper zones from limited drilling on the property.

(Data is historical in nature and has not been independently verified by the Company and should not be relied on as such).

In October 2019, crews mobilized for a surface exploration program comprising an approximate 4.8-line kilometre DCIP geophysical survey, detailed surface mapping and sampling along the Cu-Au skarn target which is locally over 100 metres wide and contains multiple zones of strongly copper-enriched mineralization. Near surface mineralization, exposed in shallow artisanal workings and adjacent dump material, is strongly oxidized.

Surface sampling of waste dumps related to the artisanal workings and limited outcrop chip samples returned 22 of 28 samples with Cu values >1% Cu at an average grade of 3.1% Cu and up to 5.9% Cu. The anomalous samples contain elevated precious and base metal values up to 0.57g/t Au, 25.3g/t Ag, 0.47% Mo and 1.7% Zn (see Table 1). Anomalous samples were collected along the full 800m strike-length of the exploration target on the property with most of the samples collected in 5 clusters adjacent to open cuts and pits related to the historically mined portions of the trend.

The DCIP data was acquired on five survey lines with variable line spacing between 125 metres and 250 metres. Two lines were acquired simultaneously, with the off-line current injection data providing some 3D information between the survey lines. Both the 2D and the 3D data were inverted using UBC-GIF inversion codes.

D. Summary of Mineral Properties, continued Los Reyes, continued

A strong conductive response, identified along the intrusive contact, projects for 400m through four of the five main areas of historic workings and defines the primary target area for future drill targeting. Conductivity and chargeability anomalies in the 2D inversions are identified on each of the five survey lines and are spatially associated or immediately adjacent to areas of known historical surface mineralization which helps further refine drill targeting.

The Company is initially targeting a five to ten million tonne, shallow high-grade Cu-Au potential resource localized along the length of the exposed skarn zone. Further work will examine the deeper potential of the mineralizing system, including the potential for a porphyry Cu-Au deposit being the source for the shallow high-grade mineralization.

Acquisition Costs

Mineral property acquisition costs as at December 31, 2021 were:

Swift Katie Los Reyes Total $ $ $

Balance as at December 31, 2019 - - - Additions, net of recoveries 153,107 160,077 313,184 Impairments (153,107) (160,077) (313,184) Balance as at December 31, 2020 - - - Additions, net of recoveries - 292,158 292,158 Impairments - (292,158) (292,158) Balance as at December 31, 2021 - - - Exploration and Evaluation Expenditures

Exploration and evaluation expenditures for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were:

Swift Katie $ $ 2021 2020

Los Reyes $ $ 2021 2020

Weepah $ $ 2021 2020

Total $ 2021

$ 2020

Assays and analysis

Equipment rental and field supplies Geological services

Project supervision Other

- - - 1,393 -

---

- 6,234

13,601

- 120 -- 4,804 978

460

- - -

-

--

- 6,234 13,601

-

12,617

- 2,853

885

-384

- 460 6,197 15,590 978 1,269

1,393

120

12,016

27,563

-

3,237 13,409 30,920

General, net of recoveries 4,219 26,857

17,628

57,777

