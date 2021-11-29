Valterra Resource : VRSCF Q3-2021, Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
4
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficit)
5
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
7-15
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and comparatives for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, were prepared by management and have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.
.
Page 2 of 15
Valterra Resource Corporation
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Expenses
Administration
8
$
15,000
$
-
$
45,000
$
-
Consulting
8
237,805
29,810
259,038
35,810
Exploration and evaluation
6 & 8
9,859
27,763
15,576
46,314
Investor relations
8
11,982
53,500
48,548
107,600
Office and general
8
4,834
4,174
17,540
15,886
Professional fees
8
9,982
22,930
92,574
88,274
Regulatory fees and taxes
20,194
15,947
34,050
25,658
Share-based payments
131
-
2,892
-
Shareholders' communications
3,731
1,150
6,555
3,250
Transfer agent
1,172
2,384
7,708
4,950
314,690
157,658
529,481
327,742
Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss
5,530
(1,498)
748
4,476
Mineral property impairment
6
292,158
160,077
292,158
160,077
Unrealized (Gain) Loss on Marketable Securities
5
550
-
(1,050)
-
298,238
158,579
291,856
164,553
Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Period
$
612,928
$
316,237
$
821,337
$
492,295
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.03
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
67,388,187
36,205,155
63,573,899
18,901,067
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Page 3 of 15
Valterra Resource Corporation
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, Unaudited)
September 30
December 31
As at
Note
2021
2020
Assets
Current
Cash
$
307,060
$
368,106
Receivables
2,663
7,306
Marketable securities
5
4,200
-
Prepaids
7,460
9,809
321,383
385,221
Non-current
Mineral properties
6
-
-
Reclamation bonds
5
12,000
29,667
Loan
7
2,103,500
2,028,500
2,115,500
2,058,167
$
2,436,883
$
2,443,388
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6 & 7
$
919,026
$
651,893
Due to related parties
8
615,008
465,886
1,534,034
1,117,779
Equity
Share capital
9
17,628,788
17,247,842
Share-based payments reserve
623,373
609,461
Warrant reserve
201,290
257,308
Deficit
(17,550,602)
(16,789,002)
902,849
1,325,609
$
2,436,883
$
2,443,388
Approved on behalf of the Board
"Lawrence Page"
"Brian McGrath"
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Page 4 of 15
Valterra Resource Corporation
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficit) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, Unaudited)
Share Capital
Share-based
Total
Number
Payments
Warrant
Equity
of Shares
Amount
Reserve
Reserve
Deficit
(Deficit)
Balance as at December 31, 2019
9,375,155
$
14,170,805
$
245,695
$
257,308
$
(15,590,708)
$
(916,900)
Issued
Private Placement
28,170,000
1,408,500
-
-
-
1,408,500
Mineral property
70,000
5,600
-
-
-
5,600
Share issue costs
-
(110,040)
54,990
-
-
(55,050)
Subscriptions received
-
22,500
-
-
-
22,500
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(492,295)
(492,295)
Balance as at September 30, 2020
37,615,155
$
15,497,365
$
300,685
$
257,308
$
(16,083,003)
$
(27,645)
Balance as at December 31, 2020
61,635,144
$
17,247,842
$
609,461
$
257,308
$
(16,789,002)
$
1,325,609
Issued
Private Placement
8,270,000
413,500
-
-
-
413,500
Share issue costs
-
(32,554)
14,739
-
-
(17,815)
Share-based payments
-
-
2,892
-
-
2,892
Fair value of warrants expired
-
-
(3,719)
(56,018)
59,737
-
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(821,337)
(821,337)
Balance as at September 30, 2021
69,905,144
$
17,628,788
$
623,373
$
201,290
$
(17,550,602)
$
902,849
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Page 5 of 15
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Valterra Resource Corporation published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 22:30:11 UTC.