Valterra Resource : VRSCF Q3- 2021, MD&A

Valterra Resource Corporation

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Summary of Mineral Properties, continued

Swift Katie

The property consists of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims, covering over 83 square kilometres, and is located near Salmo, British Columbia. The area has hosted several important mining districts and is underlain by rocks considered very favourable for the discovery of gold-quartz veins and porphyry- style mineralization.

Historic drilling tested three areas along an approximate 1,000 metre strike length of the target structure which had been previously traced by a combination of surface rock and soil sampling, historical trenching, and shallow drilling from the 1980's and by the Company in 2016. Only part of the full strike-length of the structural target has been drill tested; several additional target areas have been prioritized for testing in future programs.

The previous drilling also successfully confirmed high-grade gold mineralization in two locations along the tested strike-length of the target structure and returned a significant cumulative thickness of +1g/t Au mineralization in hole SK17-015. Both gold-enriched areas are open along strike and down dip and require additional drill testing.

Drill highlights at Swift include:

30.9g/t Au and 17.8g/t Ag over 0.8m within a broader 2.5m zone averaging 11.5g/t Au and 6.7 g/t Ag from hole SK17-015;

SK17-015; an additional 22.6m interval averaging 1.1g/t Au and 0.5g/t Ag from hole SK17-015;

SK17-015; 9.7g/t Au and 7.6g/t Ag over 1.4m within a broader 8.6m interval averaging 3.1g/t Au and 2.0g/t Ag from hole SK17-019;

SK17-019; 0.96 g/t Au over 6.6m in hole SK16-011;

SK16-011; 13.3 g/t Au, 201 g/t Ag & 0.33% Cu over 3.5m from hole SK14-002; and

SK14-002; and 1.83 g/t Au over 10m from hole 87-6, including 5.15g/t Au over 2.0m*

87-6, including 5.15g/t Au over 2.0m* Historical assay results have not been verified and should not be relied upon as such.



Higher grade gold values were returned from quartz veins and silicified intervals within a strongly foliated and quartz-carbonate-altered volcanic rock, which can form zones several tens of metres thick in any given drill hole. Alteration appears largely structurally controlled and forms an anastomosing network of northeast-striking shear zones that dip moderately to the southeast.

Gold mineralization has been intersected in relatively shallow drilling (<200 metre depth) with the thickness of some intercepts, particularly in hole SK17-015 comparable to mineralized intervals at Prize Mining's Kena Gold Project, located 30 kilometres to the northeast, which is currently modelled as a bulk-tonnage porphyry gold target.

Exploration results to date support the Company's belief that a widespread gold-enriched, vein system exists at the Swift target and a large alkali porphyry system exists at the Katie target. Further work will be designed to continue to expand the known mineral systems and to evaluate several other targets that remain to be tested on the property.