Value and Indexed Prop Inc Trust PLC - investor in UK commercial property - Matthew Oakeshott, Director of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC and Philippa Oakeshott, spouse and close associate of Matthew Oakeshott sell 3.3 million shares at 191.75 pence. Transaction worth GBP6.3 million.
Current stock price: 201.00 pence, up 2.6%
12-month change: down 11%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
