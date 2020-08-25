Value Convergence : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
08/25/2020 | 06:14am EDT
Value Convergence Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
References are made to the announcements of Value Convergence Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 24 July 2020 and 29 July 2020 in relation to, among other things, the placing of new Shares under General Mandate (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.
COMPLETION OF THE SHARE PLACING
The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent to the Share Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and the Share Placing Completion took place on 25 August 2020. A total of 246,000,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed to not less than six Share Placing Placees at the Placing Price of HK$0.2 per Placing Share and none of the Share Placing Placees has become a substantial shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company forthwith upon the Share Placing Completion. The 246,000,000 Placing Shares represent (i) approximately 19.98% of the aggregate number of the issued Shares as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 16.65% of the aggregate number of issued Shares as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the 246,000,000 Placing Shares.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Share Placing Placees and their respective ultimate beneficial owners (if any) are individual, institutional or professional investor who are (i) independent of the Company (and the Group), its connected person(s) and their respective associate(s), and (ii) independent of and not parties acting in concert with any persons, other Share Placing Placee(s) or Shareholders to the effect that any Share Placing to such investor shall not trigger any mandatory offer obligation under Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code.
The gross proceeds from the Share Placing is HK$49,200,000. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Share Placing of approximately HK$48,200,000 from the Share Placing for (i) general working capital as to approximately HK$33,200,000, among which as to approximately HK$10,000,000 will be used for operating expenses including but not limited to rental and salary expenses, approximately HK$11,200,000 will be used for provision of margin loan and approximately HK$12,000,000 will be used for the money lending business of the Group; and (ii) possible business development in relation to the JV Agreement and the License Agreement as to approximately HK$15,000,000.
SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY
The table below illustrates the shareholding structure of the Company (i) as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) immediately upon the Share Placing Completion:
(i) As at the date of this
(ii) Immediately upon the
announcement
Share Placing Completion
No. of Shares
Approx.
No. of Shares
Approx.
Director
Mr. Wong Chung Kin,
Quentin
500,000
0.04%
500,000
0.03%
Substantial Shareholder
Mr. Chung Chi Shing, Eric
(Note)
368,352,000
29.92%
368,352,000
24.94%
The Share Placing Placees
-
-
246,000,000
16.65%
Public Shareholders
862,399,598
70.04%
862,399,598
58.38%
Total
1,231,251,598
100.00%
1,477,251,598
100.00%
Note: As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chung Chi Shing, Eric ("Mr. Chung"), is beneficially interested in 293,352,000 Shares, and is deemed to be interested in 75,000,000 Shares owned by Power Global Group Limited, the entire issued shares of which is legally and beneficially owned by Mr. Chung, under Part XV of the SFO.
By Order of the Board of
Value Convergence Holdings Limited
Fu Yiu Man, Peter
Chairman & Executive Director
Hong Kong, 25 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely, Mr. Fu Yiu Man, Peter (Chairman), Mr. Tin Ka Pak, Timmy and Mr. Lin Hoi Kwong, Aristo; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Wong Chung Kin, Quentin, Mr. Wong Kam Choi, Kerry, MH and Mr. Siu Miu Man, Simon, MH.
