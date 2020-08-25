Value Convergence : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Value Convergence Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Website: http://www.vcgroup.com.hk

(Stock Code: 821)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

VC Brokerage Limited

References are made to the announcements of Value Convergence Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 24 July 2020 and 29 July 2020 in relation to, among other things, the placing of new Shares under General Mandate (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

COMPLETION OF THE SHARE PLACING

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent to the Share Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and the Share Placing Completion took place on 25 August 2020. A total of 246,000,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed to not less than six Share Placing Placees at the Placing Price of HK$0.2 per Placing Share and none of the Share Placing Placees has become a substantial shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company forthwith upon the Share Placing Completion. The 246,000,000 Placing Shares represent (i) approximately 19.98% of the aggregate number of the issued Shares as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 16.65% of the aggregate number of issued Shares as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the 246,000,000 Placing Shares.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Share Placing Placees and their respective ultimate beneficial owners (if any) are individual, institutional or professional investor who are (i) independent of the Company (and the Group), its connected person(s) and their respective associate(s), and (ii) independent of and not parties acting in concert with any persons, other Share Placing Placee(s) or Shareholders to the effect that any Share Placing to such investor shall not trigger any mandatory offer obligation under Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code.