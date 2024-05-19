Certain Common Stock of Value Creation Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-MAY-2024.

May 18, 2024 Share

Certain Common Stock of Value Creation Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-MAY-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 179 days starting from 22-NOV-2023 to 19-MAY-2024.



Details:

In connection with this offering and the offering through purchase and underwriting by the underwriters, Akito Shintani, the seller and stock lender, Himawari LLC, our shareholders, AirTrip Co., Ltd., Kenji Nishida, Kakko Co., Ltd., Ambition Co., Ltd. Ventures, Global Tiger Fund No. 3 Investment Business Limited Partnership, Vector Co., Ltd., and Keita Toyono will notify the lead manager of the contract on the 180th day after the day of listing (starting trading) (including the day of trading) from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement. During the period until May 19, 2024 (hereinafter referred to as the "Lockup Period"), the Company's shares may not be sold, etc. (however, the sale of the Company's shares by underwriter's purchase transaction) without the prior written consent of the lead manager. We have agreed not to engage in any activities (excluding the lending of the Company's common stock for the purpose of selling through over-allotment).



Additionally, during the lock-up period, the Company may not issue the Company's shares, issue securities that will be converted into or exchanged for the Company's shares, or acquire the Company's shares without the prior written consent of the Lead Manager. or the issuance of securities to which the Company is entitled to receive (However, in connection with this offering, stock split, and secondary offering through over-allotment, the lead underwriter determined by the resolution of the Company's board of directors meeting held on October 19, 2023) We have agreed not to conduct any capital increase (excluding capital increase through third-party allotment, etc.). In any of the above cases, the lead manager has the authority to cancel the agreement in whole or in part at its discretion even during the lock-up period.