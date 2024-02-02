Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.02.2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Papst

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Value-Holdings Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
391200PXXVRTVCFYFB34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007600405

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.75 EUR 249750.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.7500 EUR 249750.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Value-Holdings Aktiengesellschaft
Bahnhofstraße 30
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.value-holdings.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

89247  02.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1828703&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp