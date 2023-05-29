Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Value Partners Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    806   KYG931751005

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED

(806)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59:56 2023-05-29 pm EDT
2.270 HKD   +2.25%
12:24aValue Partners Launches the Group's First Article 8 UCITS* ESG Fund
AQ
05/29China’s GF in talks to buy 20% stake in asset manager Value Partners - sources
RE
05/29China’s GF in talks to buy 20% stake in asset manager Value Partners - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinas GF in talks to buy 20% stake in asset manager Value Partners - sources

05/29/2023 | 10:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, May 29 (Reuters) - Chinese investment bank GF Securities is in final talks to acquire a 20% stake in Hong Kong-listed asset manager Value Partners, sources familiar with the matter said.

GF Holdings (Hong Kong), the international arm of Hong Kong and Shenzhen-listed GF Securities, is set to pay HK$1.1 billion for the stake, according to a person familiar with the matter and a document reviewed by Reuters.

Media representatives for GF Securities, GF Holdings and Value Partners did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment on Monday.

Following the initial publication of the story, Value Partners disclosed in an exchange filing on Tuesday that a co-chairman has informed the company that founding shareholders are in ongoing discussions with a potential buyer for less than 30% of its shares.

The deal, which is subject to final approvals from GF Securities' headquarters and a regulators’ review, would make GF Holdings (Hong Kong) Value Partners' largest shareholder, the person said.

It will also help GF's Hong Kong unit, previously focused on investment banking and brokerage, to enter the asset management sector, said the source, who declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to media.

Guangzhou-based GF Securities, China's seventh-largest investment bank by market cap, already holds shares in the most lucrative fund management businesses in China.

It controls the country's second largest asset manager, GF Fund Management, with a 54.5% stake, and holds a 22.6% stake in the country’s largest fund firm E Fund Management.

Founded by Malaysian Chinese fund manager Cheah Cheng Hye and his partner V-Nee Yeh in 1993, Value Partners had $6.15 billion assets under management as of end 2022, and is one of the few independent asset management boutiques in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong asset manager also operates in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and London.

With a focus on investment in China, the firm booked a net loss of HK$544 million last year due to the "exceptionally discouraging" performance of China assets, the company's chairman Cheah said in its latest annual report.

The talks were first reported by Bloomberg News on Monday. (Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Jan Harvey & Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD. -1.25% 15 End-of-day quote.-3.16%
TOPIX INDEX -0.18% 2156.99 Delayed Quote.13.43%
VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.25% 2.27 Delayed Quote.-24.31%
All news about VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
12:24aValue Partners Launches the Group's First Article 8 UCITS* ESG Fund
AQ
05/29China’s GF in talks to buy 20% stake in asset manager Value Partners - sources
RE
05/29China’s GF in talks to buy 20% stake in asset manager Value Partners - sources
RE
05/03VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final di..
FA
04/25UK court refuses Adler bondholders right to appeal restructuring plan
RE
04/04Distressed debt cycle is already here - Strategic Value Partners
RE
04/03Hyve Shareholder M&G Investments to Oppose Takeover by Providence Equity Partners
MT
03/16Value Partners Swings to Loss in 2022
MT
03/16Transcript : Value Partners Group Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2023
CI
03/16Value Partners Group Limited Proposes Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2022, Pa..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 902 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2023 219 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,5x
Yield 2023 1,44%
Capitalization 4 055 M 518 M 518 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 205
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Value Partners Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,22 HKD
Average target price 3,70 HKD
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
June Wong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ngai Sze Wong Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Louis So Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Cheng Hye Cheah Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Vivienne Lee Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED-24.31%508
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.13%100 685
UBS GROUP AG4.13%59 058
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.0.68%51 490
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.2.56%37 120
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-0.72%32 205
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer