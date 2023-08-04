Condensed interim financial report for the six

month period ended 30 June 2023

Value8 NV

Contents

1.

Condensed Statement of Financial Position

2

2.

Condensed Income Statement for the first half year

4

3.

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

6

4.

Condensed Cash Flow Statement for the first half year

7

5.

Accounting policies of Value8 NV

9

6.

Private equity investments

9

7.

Listed investments

12

8.

Overview of private equity investments

14

9.

List of listed investments (associates)

14

10.

Equity

15

11.

Loans from related parties

15

12.

Loans from others

15

13.

Income taxes

15

14.

Related Party Transactions

15

15.

Dividend payments to the shareholders of Value8 NV

15

16.

Segmented information

16

17.

Events after the balance date

16

18.

Contingent liabilities

16

19.

Board statement

16

1

1. Condensed Statement of Financial Position

(after profit appropriation)

(x € 1,000)

30-June-2023

31-Dec-2022

Assets

Fixed assets

Tangible fixed assets

373

434

Property investments

715

715

Private equity investments

22,060

18,071

Loans granted to private equity investments

1,422

1,549

Loans granted to listed investments

10,828

10,473

Loans granted to others

322

15

Options listed investments

238

407

Listed investments

34,317

34,504

Total fixed assets

70,275

66,168

Loans granted to listed investments

-

410

Listed investments

33,934

33,429

Receivables and accruals

76

98

Cash

2,121

323

Total current assets

36,131

34,260

Total assets

106,406

100,428

2

(x € 1,000)

30-June-2023

31-Dec-2022

Equity

Share capital

3,740

3,740

5% Cumulative preference shares

412

412

Share premium

36,095

36,095

Share premium 5% cumulative preference shares

6,948

6,948

Revaluation reserve

6,418

5,829

Other reserves

36,435

41,403

Result

2,071

- 2,531

Total equity attributable to shareholders of the company

92,119

91,896

Long-term liabilities

Lease and rent liabilities

215

279

Other payables

1,000

-

Total long-term liabilities

1,215

279

Current liabilities

Current account with credit institutions

4,315

2,421

Loans from related parties

2,202

2,179

Loans from others

2,872

2,240

Lease and rent commitments

129

124

Trade and other payables

3,554

1,289

Total current liabilities

13,072

8,253

Total liabilities

14,287

8,532

Total equity and liabilities

106,406

100,428

3

2. Condensed Income Statement for the first half year

(x € 1,000)

2023

2022*

Operating income

Fair value changes private equity investments

-

- 812

Fair value changes listed investments

1,445

- 3,959

Fair value changes options listed investments

- 169

-

ECL charge loans to private equity investments

- 217

- 71

Interest on loans granted to private equity investments

91

119

Interest on loans granted to listed investments

295

58

Interest on loans granted to others

1

-

Realised results listed investments

- 14

989

Other income (non-recurring)

135

-

Dividends

1,597

2,539

Total operating income

3,164

- 1,137

Operating costs

Wages, salaries, and payroll taxes

548

496

Other operating expenses

278

390

Depreciation and amortisation

61

48

Total operating expenses

887

934

Finance income and finance expenses

Financial expenses

- 206

- 131

Net finance income (expense)

2,071

- 131

Result before tax

2,071

- 2,202

Income taxes

-

-

Result after tax

2,071

- 2,202

*2022: 31 December 2021 - 30 June 2022

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Value8 NV published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 20:47:39 UTC.