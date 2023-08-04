Condensed interim financial report for the six
month period ended 30 June 2023
Value8 NV
Contents
3.
Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity
6
4.
Condensed Cash Flow Statement for the first half year
7
5.
Accounting policies of Value8 NV
9
6.
Private equity investments
9
7.
Listed investments
12
8.
Overview of private equity investments
14
9.
List of listed investments (associates)
14
10.
Equity
15
11.
Loans from related parties
15
12.
Loans from others
15
13.
Income taxes
15
14.
Related Party Transactions
15
15.
Dividend payments to the shareholders of Value8 NV
15
16.
Segmented information
16
17.
Events after the balance date
16
18.
Contingent liabilities
16
19.
Board statement
16
1
1. Condensed Statement of Financial Position
(after profit appropriation)
(x € 1,000)
30-June-2023
31-Dec-2022
Assets
Fixed assets
Tangible fixed assets
373
434
Property investments
715
715
Private equity investments
22,060
18,071
Loans granted to private equity investments
1,422
1,549
Loans granted to listed investments
10,828
10,473
Loans granted to others
322
15
Options listed investments
238
407
Listed investments
34,317
34,504
Total fixed assets
70,275
66,168
Loans granted to listed investments
-
410
Listed investments
33,934
33,429
Receivables and accruals
76
98
Cash
2,121
323
Total current assets
36,131
34,260
Total assets
106,406
100,428
2
(x € 1,000)
30-June-2023
31-Dec-2022
Equity
Share capital
3,740
3,740
5% Cumulative preference shares
412
412
Share premium
36,095
36,095
Share premium 5% cumulative preference shares
6,948
6,948
Revaluation reserve
6,418
5,829
Other reserves
36,435
41,403
Result
2,071
- 2,531
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the company
92,119
91,896
Long-term liabilities
Lease and rent liabilities
215
279
Other payables
1,000
-
Total long-term liabilities
1,215
279
Current liabilities
Current account with credit institutions
4,315
2,421
Loans from related parties
2,202
2,179
Loans from others
2,872
2,240
Lease and rent commitments
129
124
Trade and other payables
3,554
1,289
Total current liabilities
13,072
8,253
Total liabilities
14,287
8,532
Total equity and liabilities
106,406
100,428
3
2. Condensed Income Statement for the first half year
(x € 1,000)
2023
2022*
Operating income
Fair value changes private equity investments
-
- 812
Fair value changes listed investments
1,445
- 3,959
Fair value changes options listed investments
- 169
-
ECL charge loans to private equity investments
- 217
- 71
Interest on loans granted to private equity investments
91
119
Interest on loans granted to listed investments
295
58
Interest on loans granted to others
1
-
Realised results listed investments
- 14
989
Other income (non-recurring)
135
-
Dividends
1,597
2,539
Total operating income
3,164
- 1,137
Operating costs
Wages, salaries, and payroll taxes
548
496
Other operating expenses
278
390
Depreciation and amortisation
61
48
Total operating expenses
887
934
Finance income and finance expenses
Financial expenses
- 206
- 131
Net finance income (expense)
2,071
- 131
Result before tax
2,071
- 2,202
Income taxes
-
-
Result after tax
2,071
- 2,202
*2022: 31 December 2021 - 30 June 2022
4
