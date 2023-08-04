Value8 N.V. is a company that invests in and provides services to small and medium-sized companies located primarily in the Benelux and West Europe countries. The company's investment strategy focuses on long term growing industrial companies (primarily life sciences, recreation / leisure, renewable energy and Internet). Value8 N.V.'s aim is to create short term value for its shareholders (3 to 5 years) and exceed AEX-index. Value8 N.V. provides primarily services such as financing, preparation to an Initial Public Offering, information to investors and management of small and medium-sized companies.