Condensed interim financial report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024
Value8 NV
Contents
6.
Private equity investments
10
7.
Listed investments
11
8.
Overview of private equity investments
13
9.
List of listed investments (associates)
13
10.
Equity
14
11.
Loans granted by related parties
14
12.
Loans granted by others
14
13.
Income taxes
14
14.
Related Party Transactions
14
15.
Dividend payments to the shareholders of Value8 NV
14
16.
Segmented information
15
17.
Events after the balance sheet date
15
18.
Contingent liabilities
15
19.
Board statement
15
1
1. Condensed Statement of Financial Position
(after profit appropriation)
(x € 1,000)
30-June-2024
31-Dec-2023
Assets
Fixed assets
Tangible fixed assets
249
312
Property investments
715
715
Private equity investments
21,168
21,045
Loans granted to private equity investments
925
951
Loans granted to listed investments
12,341
11,327
Loans granted to others
387
327
Options listed investments
2,185
513
Listed investments
43,890
39,492
Total fixed assets
81,860
74,682
Loans granted to private equity investments
-
689
Listed investments
32,014
32,202
Receivables and accruals
35
348
Cash
640
794
Total current assets
32,689
34,033
Total assets
114,549
108,715
2
(x € 1,000)
30-June-2024
31-Dec-2023
Equity
Share capital
3,740
3,740
5% Cumulative preference shares
537
537
Share premium
33,864
33,864
Share premium 5% cumulative preference shares
9,054
9,054
Revaluation reserve
6,005
6,005
Other reserves
43,938
38,202
Result
8,873
5,820
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the company
106,011
97,222
Long-term liabilities
Lease and rent liabilities
85
151
Total long-term liabilities
85
151
Current liabilities
Current account with credit institutions
4,504
4,462
Loans granted by related parties
2,277
2,541
Loans granted by others
-
2,610
Lease and rent commitments
129
129
Trade and other payables
1,543
1,600
Total current liabilities
8,453
11,342
Total liabilities
8,538
11,493
Total equity and liabilities
114,549
108,715
3
2. Condensed Income Statement for the first half year
(x € 1,000)
2024
2023
Operating income
Fair value changes private equity investments
-
-
Fair value changes listed investments
4,779
1,445
Fair value changes options listed investments
1,672
- 169
Expected credit loss charge loans to private equity
- 87
- 217
investments
Expected credit loss charge loans to listed investments
25
-
Interest on loans granted to private equity investments
102
91
Interest on loans granted to listed investments
552
295
Interest on loans granted to others
16
1
Realised results listed investments
- 72
- 14
Other income (non-recurring)
-
135
Dividends
2,999
1,597
Total operating income
9,986
3,164
Operating costs
Wages, salaries, and payroll taxes
561
548
Other operating expenses
227
278
Depreciation and amortisation
62
61
Total operating expenses
850
887
Finance income and finance expenses
Financial expenses
- 263
- 206
Net finance income (expense)
8,873
2,071
Result before tax
8,873
2,071
Income taxes
-
-
Result after tax
8,873
2,071
4
(x € 1,000)
2024
2023
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the company
8,873
2,071
Result for the financial year
8,873
2,071
Earnings per share attributable to shareholders
Earnings per share attributable to shareholders
0,91
0,20
Statement of comprehensive income
Result for the financial period
8,873
2,071
Total net realised and unrealised results for the financial year
8,873
2,071
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the company
8,873
2,071
Total result for the financial year
8,873
2,071
5
3. Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity
(x € 1,000)
Share
5%
Share
Share
Revaluation
Other
Retained
Total
capital
Cumulative
premium
premium
reserve
reserves
earnings
equity
preference
5%
shares
Cumulative
preference
shares
Balance on 31 December 2022
3,740
412
36,095
6,948
5,829
41,403
- 2,531
91,896
Changes
Profit appropriation 2022
-
-
-
-
-
- 2,531
2,531
-
Issue of shares
-
125
-
2,106
-
-
-
2,231
Changes in revaluations
-
-
-
-
176
- 176
-
-
Realised result 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,820
5,820
Cash dividend
-
-
-
-
-
- 494
-
- 494
Stock dividend
-
-
- 2,231
-
-
-
-
- 2,231
Balance on 31 December 2023
3,740
537
33,864
9,054
6,005
38,202
5,820
97,222
Changes
Profit appropriation 2023
-
-
-
-
-
5,820
- 5,820
-
Realised result 2024
-
-
-
-
-
8,873
8,873
Cash dividend
-
-
-
-
-
- 84
-
- 84
Balance on 30 June 2024
3,740
537
33,864
9,054
6,005
43,938
8,873
106,011
Ultimo December 2023, the net asset value per share was € 9.37. The net asset value per share as of 30 June 2024 is € 10.28 on an ex-dividend (€ 0.19) basis.
6
4. Condensed Cash Flow Statement for the first half year
(x € 1,000)
2024
2023
Net profit
8,873
2,071
Depreciation and amortisation
62
61
8,935
2,132
Adjustments for:
Net finance expense
263
205
Fair value changes private equity investments
-
- 589
Fair value changes listed investments
- 4,779
- 856
Fair value changes options listed investments
- 1,672
169
Expected credit loss charge loans to private equity
87
217
investments
Expected credit loss charge loans to listed investments
- 25
-
Interest on loans to private equity investments
- 102
- 91
Interest on loans granted to listed investments
- 552
- 295
Interest on loans granted to others
- 16
- 1
Operating activities
Private equity investments
- 123
- 1,400
Investments in listed interests
- 2,179
-
Divestments in listed interests
2,487
458
Loans granted to listed investments
- 437
- 60
Redemption of loans to private equity investments
730
410
Loans granted to others
- 55
- 305
Realised results listed investments
72
14
Changes in receivables and accruals
314
21
Changes in trade payables and other payables
- 57
- 464
Finance costs paid
- 263
- 121
Cash flow from operating activities
2,628
- 556
7
(x € 1,000)
2024
2023
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividend payment
- 181
- 130
Redemption of loans granted by related parties
- 33
- 45
Redemption of loans granted by others
- 2,610
- 1,865
Loans granted by others
-
2,500
Cash flow from financing activities
- 2,824
460
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
- 196
- 96
Cash and cash equivalents on 1 January
- 3,668
- 2,098
Cash and cash equivalents on 30 June
- 3,864
- 2,194
Presented in the Statement of Financial position:
Cash and cash equivalents
640
2,121
Amounts owed to credit institutions
- 4,504
- 4,315
- 3,864
- 2,194
The cash flow from operating activities cannot be traced euro-for-euro to the amounts in the specifications and statements of changes referenced. The reason is that the changes in investments in those specifications and statements are reported at book value. The following non-cash transaction took place in the first half of 2024: a € 303 dividend from Amsterdamgold.com BV was settled with the loan granted to Value8 of € 303.
8
5. Accounting policies of Value8 NV
General
Value8 NV's statutory seat is in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (office address: Brediusweg 33, Bussum, the Netherlands. Chamber of Commerce number: 09048032).
Value8 NV's financial year runs from 1 January to 31 December, inclusive. The financial year 2023 ran from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, inclusive. The management prepared this half-year report on 7 August 2024.
Value8 qualifies as an investment company under IFRS.
The main activities of the company are participating in, financing and lending money to natural and/or legal persons and providing guarantees and/or other security towards third parties for its own obligations and/or for obligations for companies in the investment portfolio. The shares of Value8 NV are listed on the official market of Euronext Amsterdam.
The interim financial statements have not been audited. The figures as of 31/12/2023 are derived from the 2023 annual accounts. The 2023 annual accounts have not been audited. This half-year report should be read in conjunction with the press release issued on 1 August 2024.
Significant accounting policies
International Financial Reporting Standards
The interim financial statements for the period of 1 January to 30 June 2024, inclusive, have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" and do not contain all the information and disclosures required for annual financial reporting. These interim financial statements have been prepared on the same basis as those set out in the financial statements for the period of 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 (published 30 April 2024).
The interim financial statements for the period of 1 January to 30 June 2024, inclusive, should be read in conjunction with the 2023 financial statements published on 30 April 2024.
The principles have not changed compared to the previous interim financial statements for the first half of 2023.
IFRS standards and interpretations effective from 1 January 2024 have no material impact on the accounting policies of Value8 NV.
Estimates
The interim financial statements for the first half of 2024 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" which requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income, and expenses. Realized amounts may differ from these estimates.
9
