Condensed interim financial report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024

Value8 NV

Contents

 

1.

Condensed Statement of Financial Position

2

2.

Condensed Income Statement for the first half year

4

3.

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

6

4.

Condensed Cash Flow Statement for the first half year

7

5.

Accounting policies of Value8 NV

9

6.

Private equity investments

10

7.

Listed investments

11

8.

Overview of private equity investments

13

9.

List of listed investments (associates)

13

10.

Equity

14

11.

Loans granted by related parties

14

12.

Loans granted by others

14

13.

Income taxes

14

14.

Related Party Transactions

14

15.

Dividend payments to the shareholders of Value8 NV

14

16.

Segmented information

15

17.

Events after the balance sheet date

15

18.

Contingent liabilities

15

19.

Board statement

15

1

1. Condensed Statement of Financial Position

(after profit appropriation)

(x € 1,000)

30-June-2024

31-Dec-2023

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed assets

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible fixed assets

249

312

Property investments

715

715

Private equity investments

21,168

21,045

 

 

 

Loans granted to private equity investments

925

951

Loans granted to listed investments

12,341

11,327

Loans granted to others

387

327

Options listed investments

2,185

513

Listed investments

43,890

39,492

 

 

 

Total fixed assets

81,860

74,682

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans granted to private equity investments

-

689

Listed investments

32,014

32,202

Receivables and accruals

35

348

Cash

640

794

 

 

 

Total current assets

32,689

34,033

 

 

 

Total assets

114,549

108,715

 

 

 

2

(x € 1,000)

30-June-2024

31-Dec-2023

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share capital

3,740

3,740

5% Cumulative preference shares

 

537

537

 

Share premium

 

33,864

33,864

 

 

 

 

Share premium 5% cumulative preference shares

9,054

9,054

 

 

 

Revaluation reserve

 

6,005

6,005

Other reserves

 

43,938

38,202

Result

 

8,873

5,820

 

 

 

 

Total equity attributable to shareholders of the company

106,011

97,222

 

 

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Lease and rent liabilities

85

151

 

 

 

Total long-term liabilities

85

151

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Current account with credit institutions

4,504

4,462

Loans granted by related parties

2,277

2,541

Loans granted by others

-

2,610

Lease and rent commitments

129

129

Trade and other payables

1,543

1,600

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

8,453

11,342

 

 

 

Total liabilities

8,538

11,493

 

 

 

Total equity and liabilities

114,549

108,715

 

 

 

3

2. Condensed Income Statement for the first half year

(x € 1,000)

2024

2023

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fair value changes private equity investments

-

-

 

Fair value changes listed investments

4,779

1,445

 

Fair value changes options listed investments

1,672

- 169

 

Expected credit loss charge loans to private equity

- 87

- 217

 

investments

 

 

 

Expected credit loss charge loans to listed investments

25

-

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on loans granted to private equity investments

102

91

 

Interest on loans granted to listed investments

552

295

 

Interest on loans granted to others

16

1

 

Realised results listed investments

- 72

- 14

 

Other income (non-recurring)

-

135

 

Dividends

2,999

1,597

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating income

9,986

3,164

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

 

 

 

 

Wages, salaries, and payroll taxes

561

548

Other operating expenses

227

278

Depreciation and amortisation

62

61

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

850

887

 

 

 

Finance income and finance expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Financial expenses

- 263

- 206

 

 

 

Net finance income (expense)

8,873

2,071

 

 

 

Result before tax

8,873

2,071

 

 

 

Income taxes

-

-

 

 

 

Result after tax

8,873

2,071

 

 

 

4

(x € 1,000)

2024

2023

 

 

 

Attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders of the company

8,873

2,071

 

 

 

Result for the financial year

8,873

2,071

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to shareholders

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to shareholders

0,91

0,20

 

 

 

Statement of comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

 

Result for the financial period

8,873

2,071

 

 

 

Total net realised and unrealised results for the financial year

8,873

2,071

 

 

 

Attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders of the company

8,873

2,071

 

 

 

Total result for the financial year

8,873

2,071

 

 

 

5

3. Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

(x € 1,000)

Share

5%

Share

Share

Revaluation

Other

Retained

Total

 

capital

Cumulative

premium

premium

reserve

reserves

earnings

equity

 

 

preference

 

5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

shares

 

Cumulative

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

preference

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

shares

 

 

 

 

Balance on 31 December 2022

3,740

412

36,095

6,948

5,829

41,403

- 2,531

91,896

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit appropriation 2022

-

-

-

-

-

- 2,531

2,531

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issue of shares

-

125

-

2,106

-

-

-

2,231

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in revaluations

-

-

-

-

176

- 176

-

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realised result 2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,820

5,820

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividend

-

-

-

-

-

- 494

-

- 494

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock dividend

-

-

- 2,231

-

-

-

-

- 2,231

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance on 31 December 2023

3,740

537

33,864

9,054

6,005

38,202

5,820

97,222

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit appropriation 2023

-

-

-

-

-

5,820

- 5,820

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realised result 2024

-

-

-

-

 

-

8,873

8,873

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividend

-

-

-

-

-

- 84

-

- 84

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance on 30 June 2024

3,740

537

33,864

9,054

6,005

43,938

8,873

106,011

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ultimo December 2023, the net asset value per share was € 9.37. The net asset value per share as of 30 June 2024 is € 10.28 on an ex-dividend (€ 0.19) basis.

6

4. Condensed Cash Flow Statement for the first half year

(x € 1,000)

2024

2023

 

 

 

Net profit

8,873

2,071

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortisation

62

61

 

 

 

 

8,935

2,132

 

 

 

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

 

Net finance expense

263

205

 

 

 

Fair value changes private equity investments

-

- 589

 

 

 

Fair value changes listed investments

- 4,779

- 856

 

 

 

Fair value changes options listed investments

- 1,672

169

 

 

 

Expected credit loss charge loans to private equity

87

217

investments

 

 

 

 

 

Expected credit loss charge loans to listed investments

- 25

-

 

 

 

Interest on loans to private equity investments

- 102

- 91

 

 

 

Interest on loans granted to listed investments

- 552

- 295

 

 

 

Interest on loans granted to others

- 16

- 1

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

Private equity investments

- 123

- 1,400

 

 

 

Investments in listed interests

- 2,179

-

 

 

 

Divestments in listed interests

2,487

458

 

 

 

Loans granted to listed investments

- 437

- 60

 

 

 

Redemption of loans to private equity investments

730

410

 

 

 

Loans granted to others

- 55

- 305

 

 

 

Realised results listed investments

72

14

 

 

 

Changes in receivables and accruals

314

21

 

 

 

Changes in trade payables and other payables

- 57

- 464

 

 

 

Finance costs paid

- 263

- 121

 

 

 

Cash flow from operating activities

2,628

- 556

 

 

 

7

(x € 1,000)

2024

2023

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Dividend payment

- 181

- 130

 

 

 

Redemption of loans granted by related parties

- 33

- 45

 

 

 

Redemption of loans granted by others

- 2,610

- 1,865

 

 

 

Loans granted by others

-

2,500

 

 

 

Cash flow from financing activities

- 2,824

460

 

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

- 196

- 96

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents on 1 January

- 3,668

- 2,098

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents on 30 June

- 3,864

- 2,194

 

 

 

Presented in the Statement of Financial position:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

640

2,121

 

 

 

Amounts owed to credit institutions

- 4,504

- 4,315

 

 

 

 

- 3,864

- 2,194

 

 

 

The cash flow from operating activities cannot be traced euro-for-euro to the amounts in the specifications and statements of changes referenced. The reason is that the changes in investments in those specifications and statements are reported at book value. The following non-cash transaction took place in the first half of 2024: a € 303 dividend from Amsterdamgold.com BV was settled with the loan granted to Value8 of € 303.

8

5. Accounting policies of Value8 NV

General

Value8 NV's statutory seat is in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (office address: Brediusweg 33, Bussum, the Netherlands. Chamber of Commerce number: 09048032).

Value8 NV's financial year runs from 1 January to 31 December, inclusive. The financial year 2023 ran from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, inclusive. The management prepared this half-year report on 7 August 2024.

Value8 qualifies as an investment company under IFRS.

The main activities of the company are participating in, financing and lending money to natural and/or legal persons and providing guarantees and/or other security towards third parties for its own obligations and/or for obligations for companies in the investment portfolio. The shares of Value8 NV are listed on the official market of Euronext Amsterdam.

The interim financial statements have not been audited. The figures as of 31/12/2023 are derived from the 2023 annual accounts. The 2023 annual accounts have not been audited. This half-year report should be read in conjunction with the press release issued on 1 August 2024.

Significant accounting policies

International Financial Reporting Standards

The interim financial statements for the period of 1 January to 30 June 2024, inclusive, have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" and do not contain all the information and disclosures required for annual financial reporting. These interim financial statements have been prepared on the same basis as those set out in the financial statements for the period of 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 (published 30 April 2024).

The interim financial statements for the period of 1 January to 30 June 2024, inclusive, should be read in conjunction with the 2023 financial statements published on 30 April 2024.

The principles have not changed compared to the previous interim financial statements for the first half of 2023.

IFRS standards and interpretations effective from 1 January 2024 have no material impact on the accounting policies of Value8 NV.

Estimates

The interim financial statements for the first half of 2024 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" which requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income, and expenses. Realized amounts may differ from these estimates.

9

