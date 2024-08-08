5. Accounting policies of Value8 NV

General

Value8 NV's statutory seat is in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (office address: Brediusweg 33, Bussum, the Netherlands. Chamber of Commerce number: 09048032).

Value8 NV's financial year runs from 1 January to 31 December, inclusive. The financial year 2023 ran from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, inclusive. The management prepared this half-year report on 7 August 2024.

Value8 qualifies as an investment company under IFRS.

The main activities of the company are participating in, financing and lending money to natural and/or legal persons and providing guarantees and/or other security towards third parties for its own obligations and/or for obligations for companies in the investment portfolio. The shares of Value8 NV are listed on the official market of Euronext Amsterdam.

The interim financial statements have not been audited. The figures as of 31/12/2023 are derived from the 2023 annual accounts. The 2023 annual accounts have not been audited. This half-year report should be read in conjunction with the press release issued on 1 August 2024.

Significant accounting policies

International Financial Reporting Standards

The interim financial statements for the period of 1 January to 30 June 2024, inclusive, have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" and do not contain all the information and disclosures required for annual financial reporting. These interim financial statements have been prepared on the same basis as those set out in the financial statements for the period of 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 (published 30 April 2024).