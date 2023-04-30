Value8 N : Jaarverslag 2022

8. Eleven consecutive years of dividend payment 16
Dear shareholder, dear relation,
Value8 focusses on the long term. We don't get upset by the waves of the market and are constantly looking for opportunities to strengthen our companies and our portfolio. When the net asset value grew by over 22 per cent in 2021, we did not become complacent, we did not uncork champagne and we did not build an imposing new glass office. That is not who we are. Value creation is not only achieved by getting returns, but also by being cost-conscious. Not too frugal, but efficient.
The stock market in 2022 was quite different from 2021. Soaring inflation, rising interest rates and sharp corrections in stock markets. The financial climate was not sunny, but rather rainy and bleak. As our shareholders know, no company is immune to that. Value8 had to take a small step back in net asset value and in share price. The result for 2021 and 2022 can be summarized as follows: three steps forward, one step back.
Since a large part of Value8's portfolio is listed, lower stock market prices reduce the value of our listed stakes and of our net asset value. But daily stock market prices are short term snapshots and not necessarily a good indication of a company's value. In 2022, recycling group Renewi's and ICT company Ctac's shares fell substantially, while the companies performed well. Both managed to boost revenue and underlying profitability. We remain convinced that in the long term the stock market valuations will follow the fundamental growth of these companies.
Value8 started in 2008 and has built a track record for more than 14 years since. Net asset value has grown from 0.41 in 2008 to 9.03 euro. Moreover, a further 2.55 euro in dividends were distributed. Given the sound portfolio, the quality of our companies and our excellent team, much more is in store.
Value creation is our primary goal, but we do so - and have done since the start! - with an eye for people and planet. We do not boast about our ESG policy, but our companies contribute positively. A good example is Kersten, that provides work for people with special needs and for differently abled people. Another example is Renewi, that actively contributes to a better environment. The other companies are also doing their bit. We have also been appointing women in key positions since Value8 was founded. Simply because we are looking for the best candidate and because diverse teams often perform better.
Looking back, we are grateful for the good cooperation with the companies we invest in and the commitment of all people, now over 900, working for companies in which we hold a majority stake.
I hope you will enjoy reading our annual report and will continue to follow and support us - preferably as a shareholder.
Sincerely,
Value8 N.V.
1. Value8 invests in growing SMEs
PROFILE & MISSION
Value8 N.V. (hereafter: Value8) is a listed investment company that invests in small caps and SMEs. Our mission is to support these companies in achieving their growth objectives. We provide venture capital to finance that growth and make listing accessible to these companies. Through our own listing, we offer retail and institutional investors the opportunity to make diversified investments in the small-cap segment.
The combination of investing in unlisted SMEs (10 million euro-plus segment) and investing in listed small caps offers diversification and risk reduction, and the flexibility to switch if one of the two segments has more attractive prospects or is valued significantly lower.
Partner of enterpreneurs
Growing together
Focus on SME
OBJECTIVES & REALISATION
Value creation
IPO potential
Successful since 2009
Value8's objective is to create value for our shareholders. Corporate social responsibility and sustainability play an important role in our policy and strategy. As a measure of value creation, we use the development of the net asset value per share. We assume that, in the long term, this development will be reflected in the development of the Value8 share price.
Value8 was launched on 24 September 2008. The net asset value at that time was 41 eurocents per share. Successful investments, business expansion and add-on acquisitions strongly increased net asset value. At the end of 2022, net asset value was 9.03 euro. In addition, through the years dividends were paid as shown in the following table.
Direct income amounted to 4.6 million euro, of which 3.6 million euro was dividend income. The organisation's costs were unchanged at 1.9 million euro and interest expenses amounted to 0.3 million euro.
Due to the decrease in value of the listed investments, equity decreased slightly from 96.1 to 91.9 million euro. Value8 thus achieved a significant outperformance compared to the AEX and international stock market indices.
Net asset value (equity per share) fell from 9.32 to 9.03 euro. Adjusted for dividends paid (17 eurocents), net asset value fell from 9.15 to 9.03 euro per share, down 1.3 per cent.
Solvency improved significantly from 85.2 to 91.5 per cent.
Proposed dividend: 18 eurocents per share, almost 6 per cent higher than the dividend for calendar year 2021 (17 eurocents per share).
Corporate:
Acquisition of 70% stake in ICE Interim
Skysource stake increased from 46 to 100 per cent
PIDZ was sold to Almunda Professionals
Kersten was sold to Morefield Group
Operational growth of Value8's companies and associates
Sharp drop in Ctac's and Renewi's share prices
FINANCIAL REPORT
INTRODUCTION
2 . Economy and stock market impacted by inflation
After the economic contraction in 2020 due to the Corona measures, the international economy showed a strong recovery growth in 2021 and 2022. So did the Dutch economy, which grew by 4 per cent in 2022. How- ever, the limits of growth were visible in early 2022. Staff shortages, resource scarcity and high utilisation rates limited the scope for further growth. Sharply higher energy prices reduced consumer and business spending in the Netherlands, as well as in our main trading partners, during 2022.
Above all, 2022 will go down in history as the year of rising inflation. 2022 saw an inflation rate of 10.0 per cent, the highest inflation rate since 1975 and miles away from the ECB inflation target of 2 per cent. Explanations for that high inflation mainly point to increased energy prices - partly due to the war in Ukraine. That is only part of the story, however. Massive government spending during the Covid period, extremely low interest rates and years of monetary easing by the ECB have helped boost demand. In our view, the 2022 inflation will feed through into infla-