Value8 N : Jaarverslag 2022

Dear shareholder, dear relation,

Value8 focusses on the long term. We don't get upset by the waves of the market and are constantly looking for opportunities to strengthen our companies and our portfolio. When the net asset value grew by over 22 per cent in 2021, we did not become complacent, we did not uncork champagne and we did not build an imposing new glass office. That is not who we are. Value creation is not only achieved by getting returns, but also by being cost-conscious. Not too frugal, but efficient.

The stock market in 2022 was quite different from 2021. Soaring inflation, rising interest rates and sharp corrections in stock markets. The financial climate was not sunny, but rather rainy and bleak. As our shareholders know, no company is immune to that. Value8 had to take a small step back in net asset value and in share price. The result for 2021 and 2022 can be summarized as follows: three steps forward, one step back.

Since a large part of Value8's portfolio is listed, lower stock market prices reduce the value of our listed stakes and of our net asset value. But daily stock market prices are short term snapshots and not necessarily a good indication of a company's value. In 2022, recycling group Renewi's and ICT company Ctac's shares fell substantially, while the companies performed well. Both managed to boost revenue and underlying profitability. We remain convinced that in the long term the stock market valuations will follow the fundamental growth of these companies.

Value8 started in 2008 and has built a track record for more than 14 years since. Net asset value has grown from 0.41 in 2008 to 9.03 euro. Moreover, a further 2.55 euro in dividends were distributed. Given the sound portfolio, the quality of our companies and our excellent team, much more is in store.

Value creation is our primary goal, but we do so - and have done since the start! - with an eye for people and planet. We do not boast about our ESG policy, but our companies contribute positively. A good example is Kersten, that provides work for people with special needs and for differently abled people. Another example is Renewi, that actively contributes to a better environment. The other companies are also doing their bit. We have also been appointing women in key positions since Value8 was founded. Simply because we are looking for the best candidate and because diverse teams often perform better.

Looking back, we are grateful for the good cooperation with the companies we invest in and the commitment of all people, now over 900, working for companies in which we hold a majority stake.

I hope you will enjoy reading our annual report and will continue to follow and support us - preferably as a shareholder.

Sincerely,