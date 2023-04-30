Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Value8 N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALUE   NL0010661864

VALUE8 N.V.

(VALUE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:04:51 2023-04-28 am EDT
5.750 EUR   -.--%
04:08pValue8 N : Jaarverslag 2022
PU
04/24Value8 N : Kwartaaldividend op de cumulatief preferente aandelen
PU
04/03Value8 N : Value8 neemt 31 procent belang in Dealsuite
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Value8 N : Jaarverslag 2022

04/30/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9,03

2021

2022

2020

2019

2018

2017

2015

2014

2016

2013

2012

2011

2010

Annual report 2022

Value8 N.V.

2009

0,41

2008

Table of contents

1.

Value8 invests in growing SMEs

4

13.

Risk factors

22

2.

Economy and stock market impacted by inflation 5

14.

Share capital and legal structure

26

3.

Diversified portfolio held up well in 2022

6

15.

Corporate Governance

29

4.

Growth at top four interests not yet rewarded

8

16.

Personalia

32

5.

Sound progress at other companies

10

17.

Board of Directors' statement

34

6.

Modest drop in net asset value to 9.03 euro

14

7.

Share capital and dividend

15

8. Eleven consecutive years of dividend payment 16

9.

Staff and organisation

16

10.

Investment and financing

17

11.

Expectations for 2023

17

12.

Report of the Supervisory Board

18

Peter Paul de Vries

Robert de Haze Winkelman

Board of Directors

Supervisory Board

CEO

Chairman

since September 2008.

since May 2019.

Investor

Investor

business economist

former member of

Dutch senate

Gerben Hettinga

Jan Peter Kerstens

Board of Directors

Supervisory Board

Member

Member

since September 2008.

since September 2019.

Economist

CFO Downtown Music

governance expert

Holdings

Remko Herschel

Value8 N.V.

Investment Director

PO Box 26

since December 2016.

1400 AA Bussum

info@value8.com

Chartered accountant,

www.value8.com

financial expert

VALUE8 | ANNUAL REPORT 2022

|

3

2021

9,03

2022

2020

2019

2018

2017

2015

2014

2016

2013

2012

2011

2010

Annual report 2022

Value8 N.V.

2009

0,41

2008

Dear shareholder, dear relation,

Value8 focusses on the long term. We don't get upset by the waves of the market and are constantly looking for opportunities to strengthen our companies and our portfolio. When the net asset value grew by over 22 per cent in 2021, we did not become complacent, we did not uncork champagne and we did not build an imposing new glass office. That is not who we are. Value creation is not only achieved by getting returns, but also by being cost-conscious. Not too frugal, but efficient.

The stock market in 2022 was quite different from 2021. Soaring inflation, rising interest rates and sharp corrections in stock markets. The financial climate was not sunny, but rather rainy and bleak. As our shareholders know, no company is immune to that. Value8 had to take a small step back in net asset value and in share price. The result for 2021 and 2022 can be summarized as follows: three steps forward, one step back.

Since a large part of Value8's portfolio is listed, lower stock market prices reduce the value of our listed stakes and of our net asset value. But daily stock market prices are short term snapshots and not necessarily a good indication of a company's value. In 2022, recycling group Renewi's and ICT company Ctac's shares fell substantially, while the companies performed well. Both managed to boost revenue and underlying profitability. We remain convinced that in the long term the stock market valuations will follow the fundamental growth of these companies.

Value8 started in 2008 and has built a track record for more than 14 years since. Net asset value has grown from 0.41 in 2008 to 9.03 euro. Moreover, a further 2.55 euro in dividends were distributed. Given the sound portfolio, the quality of our companies and our excellent team, much more is in store.

Value creation is our primary goal, but we do so - and have done since the start! - with an eye for people and planet. We do not boast about our ESG policy, but our companies contribute positively. A good example is Kersten, that provides work for people with special needs and for differently abled people. Another example is Renewi, that actively contributes to a better environment. The other companies are also doing their bit. We have also been appointing women in key positions since Value8 was founded. Simply because we are looking for the best candidate and because diverse teams often perform better.

Looking back, we are grateful for the good cooperation with the companies we invest in and the commitment of all people, now over 900, working for companies in which we hold a majority stake.

I hope you will enjoy reading our annual report and will continue to follow and support us - preferably as a shareholder.

Sincerely,

Value8 N.V.

1. Value8 invests in growing SMEs

PROFILE & MISSION

Value8 N.V. (hereafter: Value8) is a listed investment company that invests in small caps and SMEs. Our mission is to support these companies in achieving their growth objectives. We provide venture capital to finance that growth and make listing accessible to these companies. Through our own listing, we offer retail and institutional investors the opportunity to make diversified investments in the small-cap segment.

The combination of investing in unlisted SMEs (10 million euro-plus segment) and investing in listed small caps offers diversification and risk reduction, and the flexibility to switch if one of the two segments has more attractive prospects or is valued significantly lower.

Partner of enterpreneurs

Growing together

Focus on SME

OBJECTIVES & REALISATION

Value creation

IPO potential

Successful since 2009

Value8's objective is to create value for our shareholders. Corporate social responsibility and sustainability play an important role in our policy and strategy. As a measure of value creation, we use the development of the net asset value per share. We assume that, in the long term, this development will be reflected in the development of the Value8 share price.

Value8 was launched on 24 September 2008. The net asset value at that time was 41 eurocents per share. Successful investments, business expansion and add-on acquisitions strongly increased net asset value. At the end of 2022, net asset value was 9.03 euro. In addition, through the years dividends were paid as shown in the following table.

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

7,5

10

12

14

15

3%

eurocents eurocents eurocents eurocents eurocents

stock

dividend

dividend

dividend

dividend

dividend

dividend

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

15

15

15

16

17

18

eurocents eurocents eurocents eurocents eurocents eurocents

dividend

dividend

dividend

dividend

dividend

dividend

+ super

+ repay-

(dividend

dividend:

ment 30

proposal)

1,05 euro

eurocents

VALUE8 | ANNUAL REPORT 2022

|

5

Highlights Value8 2022

Financial:

  • Direct income amounted to 4.6 million euro, of which 3.6 million euro was dividend income. The organisation's costs were unchanged at 1.9 million euro and interest expenses amounted to 0.3 million euro.
  • Due to the decrease in value of the listed investments, equity decreased slightly from 96.1 to 91.9 million euro. Value8 thus achieved a significant outperformance compared to the AEX and international stock market indices.
  • Net asset value (equity per share) fell from 9.32 to 9.03 euro. Adjusted for dividends paid (17 eurocents), net asset value fell from 9.15 to 9.03 euro per share, down 1.3 per cent.
  • Solvency improved significantly from 85.2 to 91.5 per cent.
  • Proposed dividend: 18 eurocents per share, almost 6 per cent higher than the dividend for calendar year 2021 (17 eurocents per share).

Corporate:

  • Acquisition of 70% stake in ICE Interim
  • Skysource stake increased from 46 to 100 per cent
  • PIDZ was sold to Almunda Professionals
  • Kersten was sold to Morefield Group
  • Operational growth of Value8's companies and associates
  • Sharp drop in Ctac's and Renewi's share prices

FINANCIAL REPORT

INTRODUCTION

2 . Economy and stock market impacted by inflation

After the economic contraction in 2020 due to the Corona measures, the international economy showed a strong recovery growth in 2021 and 2022. So did the Dutch economy, which grew by 4 per cent in 2022. How- ever, the limits of growth were visible in early 2022. Staff shortages, resource scarcity and high utilisation rates limited the scope for further growth. Sharply higher energy prices reduced consumer and business spending in the Netherlands, as well as in our main trading partners, during 2022.

Above all, 2022 will go down in history as the year of rising inflation. 2022 saw an inflation rate of 10.0 per cent, the highest inflation rate since 1975 and miles away from the ECB inflation target of 2 per cent. Explanations for that high inflation mainly point to increased energy prices - partly due to the war in Ukraine. That is only part of the story, however. Massive government spending during the Covid period, extremely low interest rates and years of monetary easing by the ECB have helped boost demand. In our view, the 2022 inflation will feed through into infla-

Disclaimer

Value8 NV published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 20:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VALUE8 N.V.
04:08pValue8 N : Jaarverslag 2022
PU
04/24Value8 N : Kwartaaldividend op de cumulatief preferente aandelen
PU
04/03Value8 N : Value8 neemt 31 procent belang in Dealsuite
PU
04/03Dealsuite B.V. announced that it has received €3.5 million in funding from Value8 ..
CI
03/23Value8 N : Robuuste performance in 2022
PU
03/23Value8 N : Robust performance in 2022
PU
01/25Value8 N : Januari-bericht Value8
PU
2022Value8 N : Value8 vergoot haar belang in Skysource naar 100%
PU
2022Value8 N.v., - Q3 2022 : Value8 zet outperformance door
PU
2022Value8 N.V. acquired 70% stake in Ice Interim B.V.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10,7 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net income 2020 8,75 M 9,66 M 9,66 M
Net cash 2020 31,6 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,87x
Yield 2020 3,10%
Capitalization 55,9 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,51x
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart VALUE8 N.V.
Duration : Period :
Value8 N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALUE8 N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter-Paul Ferdinand de Vries Chief Executive Officer
Robert de Haze Winkelman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Remko Herschel Investment Director
Jan Peter C. Kerstens Member-Supervisory Board
Gerben P. Hettinga Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALUE8 N.V.1.59%62
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-2.17%23 263
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.6.67%15 204
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.95%9 087
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.5.39%6 271
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-2.64%3 324
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer