Dear shareholder,

On 24 September 2023, we celebrated the 15th anniversary of Value8. On that day 15 years ago, we formalised the acquisition of a majority stake in Exendis NV, later renamed to Value8 NV, and appointed two executive board members and one supervisory board member. A week before Lehman Brothers went bankrupt and a week after we launched the investment company Fortis had to be rescued by the Dutch and Belgian governments. These challenging circumstances didn't stop us from starting Value8.

Gerben Hettinga and I started Value8 with a stock exchange listing and roughly €500 thousand in the company bank account. With more ambition than money. With more ideas - we thought good ones - than experience. We were convinced that, with a professional approach and two good sets of brains, we could build a company and create value for our shareholders. And so far, we have succeeded.

This annual report is not a melancholic look back on 15 years of existence. it's more a snapshot of where we find ourselves in the 15th year of a much longer journey. Although we are - by nature - modest people, we are proud of what we achieved in those 15 years: the robust companies we own, the more than 900 people employed within our group, and the listed companies in which we have a substantial stake.

Our ambitions reach, however, much further than where we stand today. In 2018 and 2019, we realised divestments totalling more than €70 million. We paid a super dividend and bought back shares. However, the vast majority of the proceeds was re-invested in 2020 and 2021. Since that moment, we have been fully invested. In 2023, we only added a minority stake in both Dealsuite and Brookz, platforms that accommodate buyers and sellers in SME companies.

The low turnover of our portfolio doesn't mean we are twiddling our thumbs. As long-term investors and investment partners, we are constantly supporting our companies in realising their ambitions. By researching and developing growth plans, searching for add-on acquisitions and providing the necessary investment capital.

We manage our portfolio in a long-term context. Sometimes, the two steps forward are preceded by one step back. In other cases, market conditions can camouflage the underlying improvements. However, we remain convinced that the combined efforts of Value8 and the managers will ultimately yield an above-average return.

With this long-term view, we are happy with the developments at our four largest holdings. Recycling champion Renewi reports strong results despite lower recyclate prices. At Ctac, the new CEO focuses on growth with better margins. Almunda was able to acquire ICE, and - last but not least - Morefield (Kersten) recorded excellent growth figures.

We want to thank the 900+ employees of the (majority-owned) Value8 companies for their hard work and contribution to the company's success. And a sincere thank you to everyone else who contributes to Value8 and its companies.

A special word of gratitude to the loyal, ambitious managers who work hard to take our companies from A to B.

Looking at their energy and ambitious plans, I see a bright future for our company.