Value8 N.V.
Value8 N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date20 oct 2023 - 08:48
Statutory nameValue8 N.V.
TitleValue8 neemt 31% belang in overnameplatform Brookz
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202310200000000006_Value8 neemt 31 procent in Brookz.pdf(opens in a new window)
Date last update: 20 October 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Value8 NV published this content on 20 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2023 08:34:06 UTC.