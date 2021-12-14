ValueCommerce : Holiday Office Closure Notice

Dec 14, 2021
ValueCommerce Co., Ltd.
Please be informed that our office will be closed from Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 to Monday, January 3rd, 2022.
It will start operation from Tuesday, January 4th, 2022.
Any inquiries received during the closure will be responded to after Tuesday, January 4th, 2022.
