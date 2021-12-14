Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  ValueCommerce Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2491   JP3778390009

VALUECOMMERCE CO., LTD.

(2491)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

ValueCommerce : Holiday Office Closure Notice

12/14/2021 | 02:08am EST
Dec 14, 2021
ValueCommerce Co., Ltd.

Please be informed that our office will be closed from Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 to Monday, January 3rd, 2022.
It will start operation from Tuesday, January 4th, 2022.

Any inquiries received during the closure will be responded to after Tuesday, January 4th, 2022.

Disclaimer

ValueCommerce Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 33 021 M 291 M 291 M
Net income 2021 3 578 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
Net cash 2021 13 803 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,0x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 150 B 1 326 M 1 324 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,14x
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart VALUECOMMERCE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ValueCommerce Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALUECOMMERCE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4 655,00 JPY
Average target price 4 822,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Kagawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Masatomo Endo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nobutaka Ito Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Taku Hasegawa Chief Operating Officer & Director
Takao Nakamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALUECOMMERCE CO., LTD.45.92%1 326
WPP PLC36.69%16 728
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA41.71%16 301
OMNICOM GROUP INC.13.69%15 073
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.56.68%14 585
CYBERAGENT, INC.14.49%8 850