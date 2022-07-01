Log in
    9270   JP3431540008

VALUENCE HOLDINGS INC.

(9270)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-01 am EDT
1830.00 JPY   -2.66%
11:21aJapanese Top Value Designers to Attend the U.K. Nanboya Mayfair Office for a Special Purchasing Event!
BU
02:53aVALUENCE : Announcement Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
06/03Valuence Buys Back Shares for $1 Million in May
MT
Japanese Top Value Designers to Attend the U.K. Nanboya Mayfair Office for a Special Purchasing Event!

07/01/2022 | 11:21am EDT
The Valuence Group (TOKYO:9270) company, Valuence International UK Limited (London; Yusuke Sorimachi, representative), announced that in conjunction with the July 4 to July 8 grand opening of Nanboya Mayfair, Nanboya will be holding a special purchasing event attended by top value designers from Japan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005345/en/

Valuence International UK Limited announced that in conjunction with the July 4 to July 8 grand opening of Nanboya Mayfair, Nanboya will be holding a special purchasing event attended by top value designers from Japan. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Valuence International UK Limited announced that in conjunction with the July 4 to July 8 grand opening of Nanboya Mayfair, Nanboya will be holding a special purchasing event attended by top value designers from Japan. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Special Purchasing Event in London; Experience Japanese-Style Omotenashi (Hospitality)

Valuence International UK Limited was established in September 2020, beginning purchasing business operations in April 2021 at the Nanboya Mayfair location.

The business’s luxury brand goods purchasing service places the highest importance on omotenashi, or Japanese-style hospitality. Every luxury brand watch, bag, or piece of jewelry brought in by customers is appraised carefully by knowledgeable value designers (appraisers), who listen attentively to customers and their memories attached to their important, but no longer needed, possession.

Special Purchasing Event Overview

In conjunction with the in-office purchase event attended by two Japanese top value designers in the U.K., customers will be treated to Japanese tea and Japanese sweets at the office during the event. A special campaign will also be held during the event, offering a 10% increase in the offered purchase price. Any customers with unused luxury brand goods should take the opportunity to have their item appraised, whether they intend to sell or not.

Campaign Period: July 4, 2022 - July 8, 2022
RESERVE YOUR SPOT NOW: https://www.uk.nanboya.global

Top Value Designers Attending the Event

ARIAKE OHTA

Mr. Ohta joined the company in January 2019, has been a Value Designer for 3.5 years. He is a past winner of the Valuence Group internal Value Designer Contest.

HIRONORI TAKEDA

Mr. Takeda joined the company in 2014. After working as a buying office representative (value designer), he was promoted to sales section manager. Since 2021, he has been engaged in overall management of office operations, office opening plans, and other responsibilities as deputy general manager of the Purchasing Business Division in Japan.

Nanboya Mayfair Office Overview

 


Financials
Sales 2022 60 007 M 442 M 442 M
Net income 2022 787 M 5,79 M 5,79 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 23 804 M 175 M 175 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 873
Free-Float 36,7%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 880,00 JPY
Average target price 2 200,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Managers and Directors
Shinsuke Sakimoto President & Representative Director
Shinichiro Sato Chief Financial Officer & Director
Masahide Kamachi Outside Director
Kiyohito Hamada Independent Outside Director
Takashi Goto Independent Outside Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALUENCE HOLDINGS INC.-25.43%180
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-18.04%21 688
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-6.51%19 975
CHEWY, INC.-41.12%14 603
POP MART INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED-15.21%6 750
L BRANDS-61.43%6 158