Japanese Top Value Designers to Attend the U.K. Nanboya Mayfair Office for a Special Purchasing Event!

The Valuence Group (TOKYO:9270) company, Valuence International UK Limited (London; Yusuke Sorimachi, representative), announced that in conjunction with the July 4 to July 8 grand opening of Nanboya Mayfair, Nanboya will be holding a special purchasing event attended by top value designers from Japan.

Special Purchasing Event in London; Experience Japanese-Style Omotenashi (Hospitality)

Valuence International UK Limited was established in September 2020, beginning purchasing business operations in April 2021 at the Nanboya Mayfair location.

The business’s luxury brand goods purchasing service places the highest importance on omotenashi, or Japanese-style hospitality. Every luxury brand watch, bag, or piece of jewelry brought in by customers is appraised carefully by knowledgeable value designers (appraisers), who listen attentively to customers and their memories attached to their important, but no longer needed, possession.

Special Purchasing Event Overview

In conjunction with the in-office purchase event attended by two Japanese top value designers in the U.K., customers will be treated to Japanese tea and Japanese sweets at the office during the event. A special campaign will also be held during the event, offering a 10% increase in the offered purchase price. Any customers with unused luxury brand goods should take the opportunity to have their item appraised, whether they intend to sell or not.

Campaign Period: July 4, 2022 - July 8, 2022

RESERVE YOUR SPOT NOW: https://www.uk.nanboya.global

Top Value Designers Attending the Event

ARIAKE OHTA

Mr. Ohta joined the company in January 2019, has been a Value Designer for 3.5 years. He is a past winner of the Valuence Group internal Value Designer Contest.

HIRONORI TAKEDA

Mr. Takeda joined the company in 2014. After working as a buying office representative (value designer), he was promoted to sales section manager. Since 2021, he has been engaged in overall management of office operations, office opening plans, and other responsibilities as deputy general manager of the Purchasing Business Division in Japan.

Nanboya Mayfair Office Overview

Business hours: 10:00 to 18:00 (local time)

Address: 4th floor, Maddox House, 1 Maddox Street, London, W1S 2PZ

Eligible items: Watches, bags, jewelry, accessories, precious metals

Language support: English, Japanese

HP: https://www.uk.nanboya.global

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nanboya.UnitedKingdom(@Nanboya.UnitedKingdom)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nanboya.uk/ (@Nanboya.uk)

