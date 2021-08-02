Log in
Valuence : Annoucement of a Decision on Matters Concerning Acquisition of Own Shares

08/02/2021
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect, or any other forms of damages arising from this translation.

August 2, 2021

To Whom It May Concern,

Company name:

Valuence Holdings Inc.

Representative:

Shinsuke Sakimoto,

Representative Director and President

(Securities Code: 9270; TSE Mothers)

Contact:

Shinichiro Sato, Director and CFO

(Phone +81-3-4580-9983)

Announcement of a Decision on Matters Concerning Acquisition of Own Shares

(Acquisition of Own Shares Under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to the Provisions of Article 459, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act)

Valuence Holdings Inc. (the "Company") announces a decision on matters concerning acquisition of its own shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 459, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act and Article 33 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, at a meeting of the Board of Directors on August 2, 2021. Please refer to the details below.

1. Reasons for acquisition of own shares

In order to ensure that the Directors and employees of the Valuence Group (the "Group") share both the merits and risks of fluctuations in the share price with shareholders, and enhance their motivation to increase the share price as well as corporate value, the Company has introduced a restricted stock compensation plan for Directors and employees of the Group. Now, on August 1, 2021, restrictions were removed on restricted shares delivered under this plan on August 1, 2019, following a resolution by the Board of Directors on May 30, 2019, and it has been confirmed that certain persons to whom shares were granted intend to sell shares in order to secure funds for the payment of taxes, etc.

In response to the above, the Company examined the circumstances, and as a result decided to acquire its own shares after comprehensively considering the fact that this would enable the execution of flexible capital policies in response to changes in the management environment, as well as factors such as the impact on the balance of supply and demand in equity markets from the sale of shares by the persons to whom they were granted, and the Company's financial position.

.

2. Details of acquisition

(1)

Class of shares to be acquired

Common shares of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares can be

Up to 100,000 shares

acquired

(Proportion of total number of shares outstanding

[excluding treasury shares]: 0.75%)

(3)

Total share acquisition amount

Up to 309,000,000 yen

(4)

Method of acquisition

Market purchase on Tokyo Stock Exchange

(5)

Period of acquisition

From August 3, 2021 to November 30, 2021

(Reference) Holding status of treasury shares as of July 31, 2021

Total number of shares outstanding

13,258,386 shares

(excluding treasury shares)

Number of treasury shares

67,784 shares

Disclaimer

Valuence Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 07:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
