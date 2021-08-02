Valuence : Announcement Concerning Repurchase of Own Shares Through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System(ToSTNeT-3)
August 2, 2021
Company name:
Valuence Holdings Inc.
Representative:
Shinsuke Sakimoto,
Representative Director and President
(Securities Code: 9270; TSE Mothers)
Contact:
Shinichiro Sato, Director and CFO
(Phone +81-3-4580-9983)
Announcement Concerning Repurchase of Own Shares
Through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3)
(Acquisition of Own Shares Under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to the Provisions of Article 459, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act)
Valuence Holdings Inc. (the "Company") announces that the Company has determined the specific method of acquisition of its own shares, following the resolution to acquire its own shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 459, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act and Article 33 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, at a meeting of the Board of Directors on August 2, 2021. Please refer to the details below.
1. Method of acquisition
At 8:45 a.m. on August 3, 2021, a consigned purchase order will be placed with the Tokyo Stock
Exchange off-auction own share repurchase trading system (ToSTNeT-3) at the closing price of 2,506 yen for today, August 2, 2021 (no changes to other transaction systems or transaction times will be made). The purchase order will apply only to the specified transaction time.
2. Details of acquisition
(1)
Class of shares to be acquired
Common shares of the Company
(2)
Total number of shares to be
100,000 shares
acquired
(Proportion of total number of shares outstanding
[excluding treasury shares]: 0.75%)
(3)
Total share acquisition amount
250,600,000 yen
(4)
Announcement of results of
The results of the acquisition will be announced after
acquisition
completion of the transaction at 8:45 a.m. on August
3, 2021.
Note 1: No change will be made to the number of shares. Note, however, that part or all of the acquisition may not be
.
carried out depending on market trends and other factors.
Note 2: The purchase will be made on the basis of sell orders corresponding to the number of shares scheduled to be
acquired.
(Reference)
1. Details of resolution concerning acquisition of own shares by the Board of Directors on August 2, 2021
Class of shares to be acquired
Common shares of the Company
Total number of shares can be acquired
Up to 100,000 shares
Total share acquisition amount
Up to 309,000,000 yen
Method of acquisition
Market purchase on Tokyo Stock Exchange
Period of acquisition
From August 3, 2021 to November 30, 2021
2. Holding status of treasury shares as of July 31, 2021
