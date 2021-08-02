Valuence : Announcement Concerning Repurchase of Own Shares Through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System(ToSTNeT-3)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect, or any other forms of damages arising from this translation.

August 2, 2021

To Whom It May Concern, Company name: Valuence Holdings Inc. Representative: Shinsuke Sakimoto, Representative Director and President (Securities Code: 9270; TSE Mothers) Contact: Shinichiro Sato, Director and CFO (Phone +81-3-4580-9983)

Announcement Concerning Repurchase of Own Shares

Through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3)

(Acquisition of Own Shares Under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to the Provisions of Article 459, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act)

Valuence Holdings Inc. (the "Company") announces that the Company has determined the specific method of acquisition of its own shares, following the resolution to acquire its own shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 459, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act and Article 33 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, at a meeting of the Board of Directors on August 2, 2021. Please refer to the details below.

1. Method of acquisition

At 8:45 a.m. on August 3, 2021, a consigned purchase order will be placed with the Tokyo Stock

Exchange off-auction own share repurchase trading system (ToSTNeT-3) at the closing price of 2,506 yen for today, August 2, 2021 (no changes to other transaction systems or transaction times will be made). The purchase order will apply only to the specified transaction time.

2. Details of acquisition