Valuence : Announcement Concerning Repurchase of Own Shares Through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System(ToSTNeT-3)

08/02/2021
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect, or any other forms of damages arising from this translation.

August 2, 2021

To Whom It May Concern,

Company name:

Valuence Holdings Inc.

Representative:

Shinsuke Sakimoto,

Representative Director and President

(Securities Code: 9270; TSE Mothers)

Contact:

Shinichiro Sato, Director and CFO

(Phone +81-3-4580-9983)

Announcement Concerning Repurchase of Own Shares

Through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3)

(Acquisition of Own Shares Under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to the Provisions of Article 459, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act)

Valuence Holdings Inc. (the "Company") announces that the Company has determined the specific method of acquisition of its own shares, following the resolution to acquire its own shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 459, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act and Article 33 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, at a meeting of the Board of Directors on August 2, 2021. Please refer to the details below.

1. Method of acquisition

At 8:45 a.m. on August 3, 2021, a consigned purchase order will be placed with the Tokyo Stock

Exchange off-auction own share repurchase trading system (ToSTNeT-3) at the closing price of 2,506 yen for today, August 2, 2021 (no changes to other transaction systems or transaction times will be made). The purchase order will apply only to the specified transaction time.

2. Details of acquisition

(1)

Class of shares to be acquired

Common shares of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares to be

100,000 shares

acquired

(Proportion of total number of shares outstanding

[excluding treasury shares]: 0.75%)

(3)

Total share acquisition amount

250,600,000 yen

(4)

Announcement of results of

The results of the acquisition will be announced after

acquisition

completion of the transaction at 8:45 a.m. on August

3, 2021.

Note 1: No change will be made to the number of shares. Note, however, that part or all of the acquisition may not be

.

carried out depending on market trends and other factors.

Note 2: The purchase will be made on the basis of sell orders corresponding to the number of shares scheduled to be

acquired.

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution concerning acquisition of own shares by the Board of Directors on August 2, 2021

Class of shares to be acquired

Common shares of the Company

Total number of shares can be acquired

Up to 100,000 shares

Total share acquisition amount

Up to 309,000,000 yen

Method of acquisition

Market purchase on Tokyo Stock Exchange

Period of acquisition

From August 3, 2021 to November 30, 2021

2. Holding status of treasury shares as of July 31, 2021

Total number of shares outstanding

13,258,386 shares

(excluding treasury shares)

Number of treasury shares

67,784 shares

Disclaimer

Valuence Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 07:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
