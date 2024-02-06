Valuence Japan, Inc. has announced that the Brand Resale Show, an offline event selling valuable reused items such as high-quality products of high-end brands and one-of-a-kind items purchased by Valuence, will be held in Omotesando for three days, starting from Friday, February 16, 2024.

Valuable "Reused Items" direct to customers under the concept of "Connecting Values for a Sustainable Future"

Valuence aims at achieving a sustainable world by centering its business on the re-use of brand-name items and antiques/artwork, and promoting the popularization of these. This offline event, the Brand Resale Show, is being held as a novel BtoC sales channel in order to recycle items and work on social problems, starting with the work environment and environmental burdens in the fashion industry, by directly connecting with those customers that require such products.

Recycling items one customer at a time = providing sustainable experiential value

In the midst of increasing inbound demand, we anticipate further increases in tourists, both Japanese and foreign, due to the Chinese New Year, which is eight consecutive days off starting from Saturday February 10, 2024, coinciding with Japanese holidays. At this event, we will be selling, at reasonable prices, major brand products and rare, valuable items selected from high-quality reused products purchased by value designers (appraisers) with keen judgment and appraisal skills. In addition, we plan to set up a purchase booth, provide the services of ALLU REPAIR which can perform watch and handbag repairs (at fee), and hold a wagon sale, among other things.

Summary of the Brand Resale Show Dates Held: Friday, February 16, 2024 to Sunday, February 18, 2024 10:00AM to 8:00PM Location: WeWork Iceberg The Iceberg 6-12-18 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Access: Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line / Fukutoshin Line Meiji Jingumae Station (Exit 7) 3 minutes by walking

JR Yamanote Line Harajuku Station (Omotesando exit) 6 minutes by walking Number of Items: Over 5,000 (planned) URL: https://brand-resale-show.com/

Valuence Japan, Inc. Established: September 10, 2019 Representative: Representative Director: Shinsuke Sakimoto Head Office: MA5, 5-6-19 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo Business Content: Buying and sales of pre-owned luxury brand goods, precious metals, gems, and other products *Valuence Japan, Inc. is a group company of Valuence Holdings, Inc. that is listed on the TSE Growth Market (Ticker symbol: 9270).

