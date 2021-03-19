Valuence : Announcement Concerning Conclusion of Syndicated Global Commitment Line Agreement

Log in
Note:This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect, or any other forms of damages arising from this translation.

March 19, 2021

To Whom It May Concern,

Company name:

Valuence Holdings Inc.

Representative:

Shinsuke Sakimoto,

Representative Director and President

(Securities Code: 9270; TSE Mothers)

Contact:

Shinichiro Sato, Director and CFO

(Phone +81-3-4580-9983)

Announcement Concerning Conclusion of Syndicated Global Commitment Line Agreement

Valuence Holdings Inc. (the "Company") announces that on March 19, 2021, a global commitment line agreement for a total of 11 billion yen was concluded with a syndicate of banks with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. acting as the arranger. The details of this agreement are as follows.

1. Objective of establishing commitment line

This agreement has been concluded with the objective of ensuring flexible procurement of the funds necessary for future business development in Japan and overseas and stabilizing the financial foundations of the Company. In addition, it should be noted that this agreement has been concluded upon the expiration of the existing commitment line agreement for a maximum of 4 billion yen.

2. Details of commitment line agreement

(1) Established credit line

11 billion yen

(2) Date of agreement

March 19, 2021

(3) Agreement type

Syndicated global commitment line

(4) Agreement period

March 29, 2021 to March 29, 2024

(5) Use of funds

Working capital

(6) Collateral

Unsecured

(7) Arranger

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

(8) Participating financial institutions

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 9 other banks

3. Future outlook

This development will have a limited effect on the Company's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2021.

Disclaimer

Valuence Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 06:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
