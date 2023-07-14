Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Rolex and Many More Up for Auction

Valuence Japan Inc. (Tokyo; Susumu Muguruma, representative) has announced a third ALLU AUCTION to be held Saturday, August 5, 2023. Items up for auction will consist mainly of rare and valuable timepieces.

From Tokyo to the world, Valuence Japan will offer the unique ALLU AUCTION, linking people to people and era to era.

ALLU AUCTION is a luxury timepiece auction open to general consumers. Valuence, the company behind ALLU AUCTION, has announced a third ALLU AUCTION event, and the approximately 100 rare luxury watches scheduled for auction are available for view on the official auction website (https://www.allu-auction.com/). Customers may register and participate in pre-bidding now.

Highlighted Products

Audemars Piguet

Model Name: Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon

Reference No: 26730BC.GG.1320BC.01

Estimate: 15,000,000–25,000,000 JPY

Patek Philippe

Model Name: Grand Complications

Reference No: 5270P-001

Estimate: 14,000,000–27,000,000 JPY

Rolex

Model Name: Cosmograph Daytona "Rainbow"

Reference No: 116595RBOW

Estimate: 30,000,000–60,000,000 JPY

ALLU AUCTION: Third Auction Overview

Date: [Sale] Saturday, August 5, 2023, 4:00 p.m. (JST) start

[Pre-auction inspection] Tuesday, August 1, 2023 to Friday, August 4, 2023 (JST)

Venue, Pre-auction inspection: VALON BY VALUENCE

Number of items: Approximately 100

Bidding: On-site, online, written, and by phone

Qualifications: Participants must register and apply to participate in the auction in advance

Official Website: https://www.allu-auction.com/

Inquiries: allu-auction@valuence.inc

About ALLU AUCTION

ALLU AUCTION is an auction space that offers a special and satisfying experience for customers. The auction will offer a selection of rare and limited-edition items that are difficult to source other than through the Valuence Group, welcoming customers with attentive customer support and hospitality.

Valuence Japan Inc. (https://www.valuence.inc/en/)

Established: September 10, 2019

Representative: Susumu Muguruma, Representative Director and President

Head office: MA5, 5-6-19, Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business lines: Purchase and sales of luxury brand goods, precious metals, gems, etc.

* Valuence Japan Inc. is a group company of Valuence Holdings, Inc. (Securities code: Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market 9270, https://www.valuence.inc/en/).

