Valuence Japan Inc. (Tokyo; Susumu Muguruma, representative) has announced a third ALLU AUCTION to be held Saturday, August 5, 2023. Items up for auction will consist mainly of rare and valuable timepieces.
From Tokyo to the world, Valuence Japan will offer the unique ALLU AUCTION, linking people to people and era to era.
ALLU AUCTION is a luxury timepiece auction open to general consumers. Valuence, the company behind ALLU AUCTION, has announced a third ALLU AUCTION event, and the approximately 100 rare luxury watches scheduled for auction are available for view on the official auction website (https://www.allu-auction.com/). Customers may register and participate in pre-bidding now.
Highlighted Products
Audemars Piguet
Model Name: Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon
Reference No: 26730BC.GG.1320BC.01
Estimate: 15,000,000–25,000,000 JPY
Patek Philippe
Model Name: Grand Complications
Reference No: 5270P-001
Estimate: 14,000,000–27,000,000 JPY
Rolex
Model Name: Cosmograph Daytona "Rainbow"
Reference No: 116595RBOW
Estimate: 30,000,000–60,000,000 JPY
ALLU AUCTION: Third Auction Overview
Date: [Sale] Saturday, August 5, 2023, 4:00 p.m. (JST) start
[Pre-auction inspection] Tuesday, August 1, 2023 to Friday, August 4, 2023 (JST)
Venue, Pre-auction inspection: VALON BY VALUENCE
Number of items: Approximately 100
Bidding: On-site, online, written, and by phone
Qualifications: Participants must register and apply to participate in the auction in advance
Official Website: https://www.allu-auction.com/
Inquiries: allu-auction@valuence.inc
About ALLU AUCTION
ALLU AUCTION is an auction space that offers a special and satisfying experience for customers. The auction will offer a selection of rare and limited-edition items that are difficult to source other than through the Valuence Group, welcoming customers with attentive customer support and hospitality.
- Website: https://www.allu-auction.com/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allu_auction/ (allu_auction)
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/allu_auction (@allu_auction)
Valuence Japan Inc. (https://www.valuence.inc/en/)
- Established: September 10, 2019
- Representative: Susumu Muguruma, Representative Director and President
- Head office: MA5, 5-6-19, Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
- Business lines: Purchase and sales of luxury brand goods, precious metals, gems, etc.
* Valuence Japan Inc. is a group company of Valuence Holdings, Inc. (Securities code: Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market 9270, https://www.valuence.inc/en/).
