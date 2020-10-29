Valuetronics : Notification of Results Release

10/29/2020 Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::NOTIFICATION OF RESULTS RELEASE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Securities

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED - BMG9316Y1084 - BN2

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

29-Oct-2020 17:29:24

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Noti cation of Results Release

Announcement Reference

SG201029OTHRKXX4

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Tse Chong Hing

Designation

Chairman and Managing Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Valuetronics Holdings Limited wishes to announce that its unaudited nancial results for the half year ended 30 September 2020 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 11 November 2020.

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

30/09/2020