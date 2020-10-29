Log in
Valuetronics Holdings Limited

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BN2)
  Report
News 
All News

Valuetronics : Notification of Results Release

10/29/2020

10/29/2020

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Valuetronics Holdings Limited wishes to announce that its unaudited nancial results for the half year ended 30 September 2020 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 11 November 2020.

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

30/09/2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valuetronics Holdings Limited published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 03:54:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2021 1 914 M 247 M 247 M
Net income 2021 134 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net cash 2021 941 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 4,87%
Capitalization 1 394 M 180 M 180 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 68,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Chong Hing Tse Chairman & Managing Director
Jian Yuan Huang Vice President-Operations
Ka Ho Lui Chief Financial Officer
Kok Kit Chow Executive Director
Tiew Siam Ong Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.10%182
HEXAGON AB21.90%27 217
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED6.83%24 457
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-3.71%18 473
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.65%15 213
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED78.73%11 855
