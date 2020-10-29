Valuetronics : Notification of Results Release

|
10/29/2020
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::NOTIFICATION OF RESULTS RELEASE
VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED - BMG9316Y1084 - BN2
No
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
29-Oct-2020 17:29:24
New
Noti cation of Results Release
SG201029OTHRKXX4
Tse Chong Hing
Chairman and Managing Director
Valuetronics Holdings Limited wishes to announce that its unaudited nancial results for the half year ended 30 September 2020 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 11 November 2020.
30/09/2020
