Valuetronics : Media Release - Valuetronics reported relatively stable FY2021 results as compared to FY2020, but challenges arising from COVID-19 pandemic, Sino-US trade tensions and global component shortage will continue

05/30/2021 | 10:49pm EDT
Valuetronics Holdings Limited

Unit 9-11, 7/F, Technology Park

No. 18 On Lai Street, Shatin,

New Territories, Hong Kong

Tel: (852) 2790 8278

Fax: (852) 2304 1851

www.valuetronics.com.hk

Media Release

Valuetronics reported relatively stable FY2021 results as compared to FY2020, but challenges arising from COVID-19 pandemic, Sino-US trade tensions and global component shortage will continue

  • Proposes a Final Dividend of HK 16 cents per share1 and together with the Interim Dividend of HK 5 cents per share paid in December 2020, the aggregate dividend for FY2021 amounts to HK 21 cents per share.

Singapore, 29 May 2021 - SGX Mainboard listed Valuetronics Holdings Limited ("Valuetronics", "鸿通电子控股有限公司" or collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a premier design and manufacturing partner for the world's leading brands in the Consumer Electronics ("CE") and Industrial and Commercial Electronics ("ICE") sectors is pleased to announce that it has achieved a net profit of HK$187.1 million for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 ("FY2021"), a 4.6% increase from HK$178.9 million in the financial year ended 31 March 2020 ("FY2020").

Mr Ricky Tse Chong Hing (" 谢 创 兴 "), Chairman and Managing Director of Valuetronics commented: "With the loss of orders from customers switching their supply chain to other countries due to Sino-UStrade tensions, compounded with the uncertainties resulting from the global components shortage and evolving COVID-19pandemic, the Group's financial results for FY2022 are expected to be significantly lower compared to FY2021. On the other

1 Subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting

Page 1 of 6

hand, our Vietnam expansion is proceeding according to schedule during the year. We are targeting the new Vietnam campus to commence production by the end of FY2022. By then, we will be fully equipped to serve customers' multi-site production strategy as a means to mitigate Sino-US trade tensions, and we will be seeking out new opportunities emerging with our extended geographic footprint."

Dividend

Taking into account the Company's FY2021 results performance, the Company is recommending a Final Dividend of HK 16 cents per share for FY2021 (FY2020: HK 14 cents per share). The Company also paid an Interim Dividend of HK 5 cents in December 2020 (FY2020: HK 6 cents per share) and in aggregate, the Interim and Final Dividends amount to HK 21 cents per share (FY2020: HK 20 cents per share).

The aggregate dividend amount is approximately 48.9% of the net profit attributable to shareholders for FY2021 and is in line with the Company's formal dividend policy of paying out between 30% to 50% of net profit as normal dividends to shareholders.

Financial Highlights

Year ended 31 March

HK$'M

2021

2020

%Change

Revenue

2,281.5

2,354.4

-3.1

Gross Profit

386.2

362.8

6.5

Gross Profit Margin

16.9%

15.4%

1.5%pt

Net Profit attributable to owners of the Company

187.1

178.9

4.6

The Group's FY2021 revenue decreased by 3.1% to HK$2,281.5 million from HK$2,354.4 million in FY2020. However, gross profit increased by 6.5% to HK$386.2 million in FY2021 (FY2020:

Page 2 of 6

HK$362.8 million), with gross profit margin up 1.5 percentage points to 16.9% for FY2021 due to a change in product sales mix during the year.

Segmental Revenue

HK$'M

FY2021

FY2020

% Change

Consumer Electronics ("CE")

680.7

916.0

-25.7

Industrial & Commercial Electronics ("ICE")

1,600.8

1,438.4

11.3

Total

2,281.5

2,354.4

-3.1

Despite the uncertainties presented during the pandemic, the Group reported relatively stable revenue and profits for FY2021 as compared FY2020, largely due to an unexpected rebound in customer demand in the second half of FY2021.

ICE revenue increased by 11.3% from HK$1,438.4 million in FY2020 to HK$1,600.8 million. The surge in demand for logistics and e-commerce benefited several key customers during COVID- 19 pandemic lockdowns. The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic also caused a delay in the schedule of a customer in the auto industry with regard to its production switch-over from the Group's China factory to another vendor in North America, which led to continued orders from that customer in FY2021.

CE revenue decreased by 25.7% to HK$680.7 million from HK$916.0 million in FY2020 and the significant drop was due to a key customer experiencing weak demand as a direct result of reduced activity caused by social distancing and COVID-19 containment measures, and its schedule production switch-over from the Group's China factory to another vendor in an ASEAN country.

The Group's other income decreased by 25.4% to HK$18.4 million, mainly due to the decrease in interest income, which was offset by an increase in net exchange gains. In FY2021, administrative expenses slightly decreased by 0.5% to HK$163.3 million, while selling and distribution expenses increased by 21.4% to HK$32.0 million (FY2020: HK$26.3 million) mainly due to an increase in product warranty expenses.

Page 3 of 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valuetronics Holdings Limited published this content on 29 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 02:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
