Valuetronics : Media Release - Valuetronics reported relatively stable FY2021 results as compared to FY2020, but challenges arising from COVID-19 pandemic, Sino-US trade tensions and global component shortage will continue

Valuetronics reported relatively stable FY2021 results as compared to FY2020, but challenges arising from COVID-19 pandemic, Sino-US trade tensions and global component shortage will continue

Proposes a Final Dividend of HK 16 cents per share 1 and together with the Interim Dividend of HK 5 cents per share paid in December 2020, the aggregate dividend for FY2021 amounts to HK 21 cents per share.

Singapore, 29 May 2021 - SGX Mainboard listed Valuetronics Holdings Limited ("Valuetronics", "鸿通电子控股有限公司" or collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a premier design and manufacturing partner for the world's leading brands in the Consumer Electronics ("CE") and Industrial and Commercial Electronics ("ICE") sectors is pleased to announce that it has achieved a net profit of HK$187.1 million for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 ("FY2021"), a 4.6% increase from HK$178.9 million in the financial year ended 31 March 2020 ("FY2020").

Mr Ricky Tse Chong Hing (" 谢 创 兴 "), Chairman and Managing Director of Valuetronics commented: "With the loss of orders from customers switching their supply chain to other countries due to Sino-UStrade tensions, compounded with the uncertainties resulting from the global components shortage and evolving COVID-19pandemic, the Group's financial results for FY2022 are expected to be significantly lower compared to FY2021. On the other

