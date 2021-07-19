Valvoline : Declares Quarterly Dividend

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of Valvoline common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 30, 2021.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading provider of automotive services and marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants worldwide, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline operates and franchises more than 1,500 quick-lube locations and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline EV Performance Fluids; Valvoline Hybrid Vehicle Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

