Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Valvoline Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VVV   US92047W1018

VALVOLINE INC.

(VVV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/19 04:10:00 pm
30.16 USD   -0.82%
05:01pVALVOLINE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/16VALVOLINE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/16Valvoline Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valvoline : Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/19/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of Valvoline common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 30, 2021.

About ValvolineTM
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading provider of automotive services and marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants worldwide, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline operates and franchises more than 1,500 quick-lube locations and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline EV Performance Fluids; Valvoline Hybrid Vehicle Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

TM Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Relations
Sean T. Cornett
+1 (859) 357-2798
scornett@valvoline.com 

Media Relations
Michele Gaither Sparks
+1 859-230-8097
michele.sparks@valvoline.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valvoline-declares-quarterly-dividend-301335837.html

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about VALVOLINE INC.
05:01pVALVOLINE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/16VALVOLINE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/16Valvoline Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/14VALVOLINE : Leads Innovation for Off-Highway Engines with Launch of Valvoline Al..
PR
07/14Valvoline Leads Innovation for Off-Highway Engines with Launch of Valvoline A..
CI
07/07INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Valvoline Acquires Stock Via Conversion of Option/De..
MT
06/25VALVOLINE INC.(NYSE : VVV) added to Russell 1000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/25VALVOLINE INC.(NYSE : VVV) added to Russell 1000 Defensive Index
CI
06/15VALVOLINE : to participate in Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on June 22
PR
05/21Genesco Adds 3 New Independent Directors to Board
MT
More news