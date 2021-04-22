Log in
Valvoline : Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/22/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of Valvoline common stock. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 28, 2021.

About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises more than 1,500 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline EV Performance Fluids; Valvoline Hybrid Vehicle Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

 Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Sean T. Cornett
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
+1 (859) 357-2798
scornett@valvoline.com 

Michele Gaither Sparks
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
+1 (859) 221-9699
michele.sparks@valvoline.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valvoline-declares-quarterly-dividend-301275459.html

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
