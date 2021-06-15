Log in
Valvoline : to participate in Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on June 22

06/15/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading provider of automotive services and premium branded lubricants, today announced that the company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Tues., June 22, at 8:35 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on Valvoline's investor relations website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the website.

About ValvolineTM

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading provider of automotive services and marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants worldwide, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline operates and franchises more than 1,500 quick-lube locations and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline EV Performance Fluids; Valvoline Hybrid Vehicle Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

TM Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Sean T. Cornett
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
+1 (859) 357-2798
scornett@valvoline.com

Michele Gaither Sparks
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
+1 (859) 230-8079
michele.sparks@valvoline.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valvoline-to-participate-in-jefferies-virtual-consumer-conference-on-june-22-301313099.html

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
