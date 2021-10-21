Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Valvoline Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VVV   US92047W1018

VALVOLINE INC.

(VVV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valvoline : to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2021 on Nov. 3 and Host Webcast on Nov. 4

10/21/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fiscal fouth quarter after market close on Nov. 3, 2021, and host a live audio webcast with analysts and investors at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 4, 2021.

The webcast and slide presentation will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Shortly after the call concludes, a replay of the webcast will be available on this same website.

About Valvoline™ 
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings over the years across multiple service and product channels. The Company operates and franchises approximately 1,600 service center locations and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 80,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world's No. 1 supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit valvoline.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION


Investor Relations

Media Relations

Sean T. Cornett

Michele Gaither Sparks

+1 (859) 357-2798

+1 (859) 230-8079

scornett@valvoline.com  

michele.sparks@valvoline.com  

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valvoline-to-report-financial-results-for-fourth-quarter-2021-on-nov-3-and-host-webcast-on-nov-4-301406153.html

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
