Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Valvoline Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VVV   US92047W1018

VALVOLINE INC.

(VVV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-21 pm EDT
31.17 USD   +1.04%
05:01pValvoline to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022 on August 3 and Host Webcast on August 4
PR
07/20Valvoline Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.125 a Share, Payable Sept. 15 to Shareholders of Record as of Aug. 31
MT
07/20Valvoline Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valvoline to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022 on August 3 and Host Webcast on August 4

07/21/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fiscal third quarter after market close on August 3, 2022, and host a live audio webcast with analysts and investors at 9 a.m. ET on August 4, 2022.

The webcast and slide presentation will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Shortly after the call concludes, a replay of the webcast will be available on this same website.

About Valvoline™
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings over the years across multiple service and product channels. The Company operates and franchises approximately 1,600 service center locations and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 80,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world's leading supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit valvoline.com.

™Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Relations
Sean T. Cornett
+1 (859) 357-3155
ir@valvoline.com

Media Relations
Michele Gaither Sparks
+1 (859) 230-8079
michele.sparks@valvoline.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valvoline-to-report-financial-results-for-third-quarter-2022-on-august-3-and-host-webcast-on-august-4-301591074.html

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VALVOLINE INC.
05:01pValvoline to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022 on August 3 and Host Webca..
PR
07/20Valvoline Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.125 a Share, Payable Sept. 15 to Shar..
MT
07/20Valvoline Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/20Valvoline Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on September 15, 2022
CI
07/14Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ supports cancer research and care at Dana-Farber Ca..
AQ
07/06VALVOLINE : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
06/24VALVOLINE INC.(NYSE : VVV) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/24VALVOLINE INC.(NYSE : VVV) dropped from Russell 1000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/24VALVOLINE INC.(NYSE : VVV) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24VALVOLINE INC.(NYSE : VVV) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALVOLINE INC.
More recommendations