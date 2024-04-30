As a result, the Group reduced its operating loss significantly to US$2.1 million in FP2023 compared to US$6.7 million in FY2023. Excluding a one-timewrite-off of US$2.9 milllion for a vessel under construction, the Group would have recorded an

In line with increased revenue, the Group's gross profit improved by 49% to US$18.4 million in FP2023 compared to FY2023. This was attributed mainly to better gross profit contributions from our Shipyard business as well as our Vessel Chartering business which benefited from higher average daily charter rates and tight cost control.

During FP2023, the Group's revenue increased by 44% to US$214.7 million compared to US$149.2 million for the 12 months ended 31 March 2023 ("FY2023"). This was driven mainly by the Shipyard and Newbuild Management Services segment ("Shipyard business"), which offset a decrease in revenue from our Vessel Chartering and Management segment ("Vessel Chartering business").

Notwithstanding the uncertain economic backdrop, the global demand for energy remained firm. Project activities in the conventional offshore oil and gas ("O&G") industry and offshore renewable energy sector continued to be brisk, which buoyed the market demand for offshore service providers across the supply chain. As the offshore marine industry continues to recover after a prolonged downturn, Vallianz is working to shape and revitalise our core businesses in offshore support vessel ("OSV") chartering services and shipbuilding to tap opportunities in both the conventional offshore O&G and burgeoning offshore renewable energy markets. At the same time, the Group is constantly looking at modernising our fleet, advancing our technologies and solutions to capitalise on emerging market trends that are arising from the decarbonisation and digitalisation trajectory for the global marine industry. Indeed, we have in recent years formed various strategic partnerships that will push the Group to new frontiers and strengthen our platform for long term growth.

For the year 2023, the global economy plodded along as it remained shrouded in a fog of ambiguity caused by geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and Middle East, persistent inflationary woes, elevated interest rates and tight credit conditions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to present Vallianz's annual report for the nine months ended 31 December 2023 ("FP2023"). This FP2023 report follows a change of the Company's financial year-end from 31 March to 31 December.

operating profit in FP2023. At the bottomline, the Group registered net profit attributable to owners of the Company of US$1.7 million in FP2023. Despite the shorter reporting period, this marked a turnaround from the net loss attributable to owners of the Company of US$9.4 million posted in FY2023.

A GLOBAL ECONOMIC AND ENERGY OUTLOOK

In its latest World Economic Outlook released in January 2024, the International Monetary Fund ("IMF") said the risks to the global economy are now broadly balanced and the likelihood of a hard landing has receded.

While IMF is projecting the global economy to grow 3.1% in 2024 and 3.2 % in 2025, these forecasts are below the historical average of 3.8% for the years between 2000 and 2019.

For the global oil market, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") indicated in its February 2024 Monthly Oil Market Report that oil demand grew by a considerable 2.5 million barrels per day (mb/d) to 102.1 mb/d in 2023, driven mainly by economic activity in non-OECD countries and led by a strong rebound from COVID-19-related lockdowns in China. OPEC is forecasting world oil demand in 2024 to grow by 2.3 mb/d to 104.4 mb/d compared to 2023.

The OSV market continued improving during 2023 on the back of demand growth and tight supply of available vessels. According to Clarksons Research, its proprietary OSV Rate Index, which tracks OSV day rates, rose by 30% to reach a 15-year high of 180 points at the end of 2023 and projected to climb even higher in 2024. Clarksons Research also found that OSV utilisation rates have risen above 70%.

To be sure, offshore energy capital expenditures ("capex") are expected to remain elevated in 2024 according to Rystad Energy. With crude oil prices projected to stay above $80 in 2024, Rystad Energy believes that oil and gas capex will grow marginally. Together with the expansion of offshore wind installations, the total offshore investments are estimated to increase by 17% in 2024 compared to 2023. Rystad Energy also said that offshore wind and floating solar will contribute almost 19% of the offshore capex in 2024 as wind and solar installation's share of the power generation mix continues to expand.

The flow of investments into the offshore O&G and wind energy sectors will undoubtedly augur well for the offshore rig and OSV markets. Notwithstanding these positive indicators, the Group intends to adopt a measured approach and cautiously optimistic stance as global economic uncertainties, higher interest rates and tighter access to financing could impede the offshore industry's recovery.