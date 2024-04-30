suppliers will be required to confirm their compliance with the ethical standards as outlined in our Supplier Code of Conduct, as well as submit a comprehensive Supplier Questionnaire, which includes global targets and goals for sustainability.

In our efforts for holistic vessel lifecycle management, we have partnered with a maritime consulting company for the implementation of Inventory of Hazardous Materials ("IHM") for our newbuilding program in our shipyard. For more effective and streamlining data collection and analysis, we have also partnered with the same maritime consulting company for the implementation of online EESG targets reporting.

This year, we have formalized our sustainability values and strategies, which will help to provide guidance, direction and alignment in our sustainability efforts. We have also revised and refined our goals and targets and will work on a 3-year sustainability roadmap to drive our EESG vision and mission throughout our business strategy and practices.

The core of our business and ESG strategy is encapsulated in our business motto "Engineered for Transformation". Embedded in our business motto lies our core values and guiding principles of:

Inspiring Trust. We believe in fostering, robust, collaborative partnerships built on a foundation of trust. By placing client's requirements, including those for sustainability, at the heart of everything we do, we earn trust and respect in forging superior lasting relationships.

Systematic Vigour. When we are systematic, we bring discipline, thoroughness,

consistencies and frameworks to processes and operations. This allows client requirements and expectations, including those for sustainability, to be upheld to uncompromising standards of execution time after time.

Adaptive Solutions. In a world of constant flux and evolution, we understand the importance of adaptability. Our solutions are designed to meet evolving requirements, including those for sustainability.

Our business motto "Engineered for Transformation" helps to anchor us even as we seek to advance our business excellence. We remain grounded in our fundamental core values, recognizing that our actions have effects that extend beyond our immediate sphere of influence for our clients and communities.

Economically, we are focused on creating enduring value for our shareholders, clients, and communities. Through prudent financial management and strategic investments, we aim to foster long-term economic resilience.

Environmentally, we understand the impact our industry can have on marine ecosystems. We have taken proactive steps to minimize our ecological footprint by looking to implement energy-efficient technologies.

To demonstrate our resolve for this cause, we have decided to align with IMO's Strategy for GHG Emission Reductions by setting reduction targets of 20% by 2030, 70% by 2040 and achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. We are also working on plans to report our Scope 3 emissions in accordance with the regulatory timelines.