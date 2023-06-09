Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  VAM Investments SPAC B.V.
  News
  Summary
    VAM   NL0015000G40

VAM INVESTMENTS SPAC B.V.

(VAM)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  09:24:20 2023-06-08 am EDT
9.950 EUR   -0.50%
VAM Investments SPAC B : EGM 21 July 2023 – Power of Attorney

06/09/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Power of Attorney

For the extraordinary general meeting of VAM Investments SPAC B.V. (the "Company"), to be held at the Sheraton Amsterdam Airport Hotel and Conference Center, Schiphol Boulevard 101, 1118 BG Schiphol, the Netherlands on 21 July 2023, at 13:30 hours CEST (the "Extension EGM").

Name:

___________________________________ (the "Shareholder")

Address:

___________________________________________________

Postal code and city:

___________________________________________________

Country:

___________________________________________________

Number and class of shares:

_______________________________________ (the "Shares")

If the Shareholder is an entity or a partnership, represented by:

Name:_________________________________________________________

Title:_________________________________________________________

The Shareholder hereby grants a power of attorney to G.M. Portier, civil law notary in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, or his deputy or successor, with the power of substitution (the "Attorney-in-Fact"), to represent the Shareholder at the Extension EGM, to speak on behalf of the Shareholder and to cast votes on the Shares, in accordance with the following instructions:

#

Agenda item

In favour

Against

Abstain

2

Approval of the Extension Transaction* (voting item)

Please indicate your voting instructions by checking one of the boxes "In favour", "Against" or "Abstain" for each agenda item above as follows: 1

*As set out in the Extension EGM convocation notice, the Extension Transaction is comprised of multiple interconnected proposals which will be tabled for approval as a single voting item.

The Attorney-in-Fact shall not be liable for any damage suffered by the Shareholder as a result of any action or lack of action by the Attorney-in-Fact when making use of, or otherwise in connection with, this power of attorney (the "Power of Attorney").

By signing this Power of Attorney, the Shareholder represents and warrants that the Shareholder holds full and unencumbered title to the Shares.

This Power of Attorney does not prevent the Attorney-in-Fact to act pursuant to powers of attorney granted by one or more other shareholders of the Company.

This Power of Attorney must be sent to ABN AMRO Bank N.V., either by email (AVA@nl.abnamro.com) or by mail (ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Attn: Corporate Broking (HQ7212), Gustav Mahlerlaan 10, 1082 PP Amsterdam, the Netherlands), and must be in the possession of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. by no later than 14 July 2023, 17:00 hours CEST.

[signature page follows]

  • If this Power of Attorney does not provide for an unequivocal voting instruction for an individual agenda item, this Power of Attorney will not be used at the Extension EGM to vote in respect of such agenda item.

A51101534

1

Signature page

The Shareholder:

Signature: _________________________

Date: ________________________ 2023

A51101534

2

Disclaimer

VAM Investments SPAC BV published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 21:01:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
