PRESS RELEASE

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with article 17(1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation).

VAM Investments SPAC B.V. (Incorporated in the Netherlands) (Registration number: 82465207) Share Code: VAM

ISIN: NL0015000G40

Warrant Code: VAMW

ISIN: NL0015000G32

VAM Investments SPAC B.V. announces the final results of the tender offer buyback

Milan, 26 July 2023

Today, VAM Investments SPAC B.V. (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces the final results of the repurchase procedure launched by the Company to allow ordinary shareholders to tender some or all of their ordinary shares for repurchase by the Company (the "Tender Offer Buyback").

Final results of the Tender Offer Buyback

Following assessment of the tax forms received from ordinary shareholders in connection with the Tender Offer Buyback, the Company announces that the number of ordinary shares validly tendered for repurchase by the Company under the Tender Offer Buyback and not subsequently withdrawn is 16,992,628. This number represents 80.79% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares.

As stated in the shareholder circular published by the Company on 9 June 2023 in connection with the Company's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on 21 July 2023, (the "Circular"), it is a condition precedent for participation in the Tender Offer Buyback that ordinary shareholders submit duly completed tax form(s). Due to the absence of duly completed tax form(s), the Company has rejected 507,320 ordinary shares tendered for repurchase under the Tender Offer Buyback. The Company will bilaterally inform the relevant ordinary shareholders. It may take up to two trading days for ordinary shares that were rejected for repurchase under the Tender Offer Buyback to be unblocked and for the relevant ordinary shareholder to again have the ability to trade such ordinary shares.

Slightly increased repurchase price under the Tender Offer Buyback

The Company further informs ordinary shareholders that the gross repurchase price per ordinary share under the Tender Offer Buyback will amount to EUR 10.108 (instead of the EUR 10.107 set out in the Circular).

As stated in the Circular, the repurchase price is subject to withholding tax due by the redeeming ordinary shareholder and withheld by the Company.

Settlement of Tender Offer Buyback and Tax Refund (if and as applicable)