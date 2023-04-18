Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. VAM Investments SPAC B.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAM   NL0015000G40

VAM INVESTMENTS SPAC B.V.

(VAM)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  08:11:11 2023-04-14 am EDT
9.800 EUR    0.00%
03:13aVam Investments Spac B : VAM Investments SPAC B.V. publishes its financial statements and its annual report 2022
PU
04/17Vam Investments Spac B : Press Release – Annual Financial Report 2022
PU
04/04Vam Investments Spac B : AGM 30 May 2022 – Minutes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VAM Investments SPAC B : VAM Investments SPAC B.V. publishes its financial statements and its annual report 2022

04/18/2023 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
VAM Investments SPAC B.V.
VAM Investments SPAC B.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date17 apr 2023 - 17:54
Statutory nameVAM Investments SPAC B.V.
TitleVAM Investments SPAC B.V. publishes its financial statements and its annual report 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

VAM Investments SPAC BV published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 07:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VAM INVESTMENTS SPAC B.V.
03:13aVam Investments Spac B : VAM Investments SPAC B.V. publishes its financial statements and ..
PU
04/17Vam Investments Spac B : Press Release – Annual Financial Report 2022
PU
04/04Vam Investments Spac B : AGM 30 May 2022 – Minutes
PU
2022Vam Investments Spac B : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
2022VAM Investments SPAC B.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2022Vam Investments Spac B : Press Release – Interim Financial Reports
PU
2022Vam Investments Spac B : Interim Financial Report 30 June 2021
PU
2022Vam Investments Spac B : Interim Financial Report 30 June 2022
PU
2022VAM INVESTMENTS SPAC B.V. : Half-year report
CO
2022VAM INVESTMENTS SPAC B.V. : Half-year report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,21 M -4,59 M -4,59 M
Net cash 2021 2,96 M 3,23 M 3,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 -48,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 258 M 281 M 281 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,8%
Chart VAM INVESTMENTS SPAC B.V.
Duration : Period :
VAM Investments SPAC B.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAM INVESTMENTS SPAC B.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francesco Trapani Co-Chairman
Thomas Harry Walker Independent Non-Executive Director
Beatrice Ballini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAM INVESTMENTS SPAC B.V.0.51%281
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)10.34%62 332
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.86%24 885
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA7.11%12 279
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-5.14%10 388
LIFCO AB (PUBL)34.14%10 232
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer