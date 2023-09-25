VAM Investments SPAC B.V.
VAM Investments SPAC B.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date25 sep 2023 - 15:55
Statutory nameVAM Investments SPAC B.V.
TitleVAM Investments SPAC B.V. publishes its half-year interim financial report
Date last update: 25 September 2023
Disclaimer
VAM Investments SPAC BV published this content on 25 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2023 17:40:32 UTC.