VAN DE VELDE : acquisition of treasury shares

Van de Velde NV is the Belgian leading of the design, manufacturing and marketing of luxury women's lingerie (Marie Jo, Marie Jo L'Aventure, PrimaDonna and Andres Sarda names). Net sales break down by type of stores as follows: - specialized stores (79.7%): multi-brand stores, large stores and major department stores; - company-owned and franchise stores (20.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Belgium/Germany/the Netherlands (71.5%), the United Kingdom/Switzerland/ the United States (28.5%).