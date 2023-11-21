VAN DE VELDE : inkoop eigen aandelen

21 Nov 2023 18:00 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

VAN DE VELDE

21.11.2023 - Persbericht inkoop eigen aandelen

Source

Van De Velde

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

VAN DE VELDE

ISIN

BE0003839561

Symbol

VAN

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Van de Velde NV published this content on 21 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2023 17:17:14 UTC.