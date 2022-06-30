Van de Velde : Acquisition of treasury shares

30.06.2022 - 18h00 Regulated information

Acquisition of treasury shares

In order to reduce the excess cash of the company and possibly cancel all or part of the purchased shares, the Board of Directors of Van de Velde NV proceeded with the purchase of shares on the market of Euronext Brussels. The following treasury shares have been acquired during the period of June 21, 2022 until June 29, 2022:

21/06/2022: 728 shares. Average price = 34,20 €/share. Maximum price = 34,20 €/share. Minimum price = 34,20 €/share.

22/06/2022: 1.021 shares. Average price = 33,64 €/share. Maximum price = 33,70 €/share. Minimum price = 33,50 €/share.

23/06/2022: 439 shares. Average price = 33,49 €/share. Maximum price = 33,55 €/share. Minimum price = 33,35 €/share.

24/06/2022: 314 shares. Average price = 34,00 €/share. Maximum price = 34,00 €/share. Minimum price = 34,00 €/share.

27/06/2022: 1.019 shares. Average price = 34,52 €/share. Maximum price = 34,60 €/share. Minimum price = 34,40 €/share.

28/06/2022: 512 shares. Average price = 34,79 €/share. Maximum price = 34,80 €/share. Minimum price = 34,75 €/share.

29/06/2022: 383 shares. Average price = 34,48 €/share. Maximum price = 34,55 €/share. Minimum price = 34,55 €/share.

Total number of shares = 4.416. Average price = 34,16 €/share. Total amount = 150.809,40 €.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors on December 11, 2019 during the extraordinary meeting of shareholders.

On June 29, 2022, 256.645 own shares are held by Van de Velde NV, including the 11.000 shares that were already purchased in the context of a stock option plan. This represents 1,93 per cent of the total number of shares of

Van de Velde NV.

Van de Velde creates fashionable lingerie of superior quality with its premium, complementary brands PrimaDonna, Marie Jo and Andres Sarda. We believe in 'Shaping the bodies and minds of women': we want to make a difference in women's lives with our beautiful and perfectly fitting lingerie, by lifting their self-confidence and self-image. For us, an impeccable in-store service is key, an approach which we have consolidated in our Lingerie Styling Concept.

We work in close partnership with 3,600 independent lingerie boutiques worldwide. In addition, we have our own retail network with retail brands Rigby & Peller and Lincherie. Our geographical center of gravity is Europe and North America. Van de Velde employs almost 1,500 employees and is listed on Euronext Brussels.

