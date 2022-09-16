Advanced search
    VAN   BE0003839561

VAN DE VELDE NV

(VAN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-09-16 am EDT
35.10 EUR   -3.31%
12:10pVAN DE VELDE : Acquisition of treasury shares
PU
09/08ArcelorMittal Plans Further Production Cut, Idling Polish Blast Furnace
DJ
09/07VAN DE VELDE : Acquisition of treasury shares
PU
Van de Velde : Acquisition of treasury shares

09/16/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
16.09.2022 - 18h00 Regulated information

Acquisition of treasury shares

In order to reduce the excess cash of the company and possibly cancel all or part of the purchased shares, the Board of Directors of Van de Velde NV proceeded with the purchase of shares on the market of Euronext Brussels. The following treasury shares have been acquired during the period of 7 September 2022 until and including 15 September 2022:

Transaction

Number of shares

Average price

Minimum price

Maximum price

Date

(€/share)

(€/share)

(€/share)

07/09/2022

82

35.82

35.8

35.85

08/09/2022

210

35.73

35.7

35.85

09/09/2022

701

36.56

36.5

36.6

12/09/2022

746

36.53

36.5

36.55

13/09/2022

640

36.03

36

36.05

14/09/2022

448

35.89

35.85

35.9

15/09/2022

729

36.06

35.95

36.3

Total number of shares = 3.556. Average price = 36.09 €/share. Total amount = 128.746,55 €.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors on 11 December 2019 during the extraordinary meeting of shareholders.

On 15 September 2022, 279.833 own shares are held by Van de Velde NV, including the 11,000 shares that were already purchased in the context of a stock option plan. This represents 2,1 per cent of the total number of shares of Van de Velde NV.

Van de Velde creates fashionable lingerie of superior quality with its premium, complementary brands PrimaDonna, Marie Jo and Andres Sarda. We believe in 'Shaping the bodies and minds of women': we want to make a difference in women's lives with our beautiful and perfectly fitting lingerie, by lifting their self-confidence and self-image. For us, an impeccable in-store service is key, an approach which we have consolidated in our Lingerie Styling Concept.

We work in close partnership with 3,600 independent lingerie boutiques worldwide. In addition, we have our own retail network with retail brands Rigby & Peller and Lincherie. Our geographical center of gravity is Europe and North America. Van de Velde employs almost 1,500 employees and is listed on Euronext Brussels.

CONTACTS

For more information, contact:

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - +32 (0)9 365 21 00 - www.vandevelde.eu

Vucastar BV,

Karel Verlinde CommV,

always represented by

always represented by

Peter Corijn

Karel Verlinde

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - Belgium - T. +32 9 365 21 00 - www.vandevelde.eu - info@vandevelde.eu

Disclaimer

Van de Velde NV published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 16:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
