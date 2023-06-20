Advanced search
    VAN   BE0003839561

VAN DE VELDE NV

(VAN)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:01 2023-06-20 am EDT
33.35 EUR   +0.45%
12:08pVan De Velde : Acquisition of treasury shares
PU
12:08pVan De Velde : Inkoop eigen aandelen
PU
12:08pVan De Velde : Acquisition of treasury shares
PU
Van de Velde : Acquisition of treasury shares

06/20/2023 | 12:08pm EDT
20.06.2023 - 18h00 Regulated information

Acquisition of treasury shares

In order to reduce the excess cash of the company the Board of Directors of Van de Velde NV proceeded with the purchase of shares on the market of Euronext Brussels. The following treasury shares have been acquired during the period of 9 June 2023 until and including 19 June 2023:

Transaction Date

Number of shares

Average price

Minimum price

Maximum price

(€/share)

(€/share)

(€/share)

09/06/2023

161

33,50

33,50

33,50

12/06/2023

38

34,05

34,05

34,05

13/06/2023

605

34,17

34,10

34,25

14/06/2023

620

33,72

33,65

33,80

15/06/2023

300

33,30

33,25

33,30

16/06/2023

553

33,28

33,25

33,30

19/06/2023

300

33,29

33,25

33,30

Total number of shares = 2.577. Average price = 33,62 €/share. Total amount = 86.650,10 €.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors on 27 April 2022 during the extraordinary meeting of shareholder.

On 19 June 2023, 462.479 own shares are held by Van de Velde NV, including the 11,000 shares that were already purchased in the context of a stock option plan. This represents 3,5 per cent of the total number of shares of Van de Velde NV.

Van de Velde creates fashionable lingerie of superior quality with its premium, complementary brands PrimaDonna, Marie Jo and Andres Sarda. We believe in 'Shaping the bodies and minds of women': we want to make a difference in women's lives with our beautiful and perfectly fitting lingerie, by lifting their self-confidence and self-image. For us, an impeccable in-store service is key, an approach which we have consolidated in our Lingerie Styling Concept.

We work in close partnership with 3,600 independent lingerie boutiques worldwide. In addition, we have our own retail network with retail brands Rigby & Peller and Lincherie. Our geographical center of gravity is Europe and North America. Van de Velde employs almost 1,500 employees and is listed on Euronext Brussels.

CONTACTS

For more information, contact:

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - +32 (0)9 365 21 00 - www.vandevelde.eu

Karel Verlinde CommV always represented by Karel Verlinde

Chief Executive Officer

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - Belgium - T. +32 9 365 21 00 - www.vandevelde.eu - info@vandevelde.eu

Disclaimer

Van de Velde NV published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 16:07:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
