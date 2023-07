10.07.2023 - 18h00 Regulated information

Acquisition of treasury shares

In order to reduce the excess cash of the company the Board of Directors of Van de Velde NV proceeded with the purchase of shares on the market of Euronext Brussels. The following treasury shares have been acquired during the period of 29 June 2023 until and including 7 July 2023:

Transaction Date Number of shares Average price Minimum price Maximum price (€/share) (€/share) (€/share) 29/06/2023 223 33,05 33,05 33,05 30/06/2023 300 33,00 33,00 33,00 03/07/2023 300 32,91 32,85 32,95 04/07/2023 384 32,81 32,80 32,85 05/07/2023 357 32,82 32,75 33,00 06/07/2023 482 32,96 32,80 33,05 07/07/2023 476 32,86 32,80 32,90

Total number of shares = 2.522. Average price = 32,90 €/share. Total amount = 82.984,95 €.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors on 27 April 2022 during the extraordinary meeting of shareholder.

On 7 July 2023, 467.820 own shares are held by Van de Velde NV, including the 11,000 shares that were already purchased in the context of a stock option plan. This represents 3,5 per cent of the total number of shares of Van de Velde NV.

