    VAN   BE0003839561

VAN DE VELDE NV

(VAN)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  12:35:06 2023-03-23 pm EDT
36.55 EUR   +0.69%
03:10aVan De Velde : Notice convening the Shareholders' Meeting of Wednesday 26 April 2023
PU
03:10aVan De Velde : Oproeping voor de Algemene Vergadering van woensdag 26 april 2023
PU
03:10aVan De Velde : Convocation à l'Assemblée Générale du mercredi 26 avril 2023
PU
Van de Velde : Convocation shareholders meeting 26th of April 2023

03/24/2023 | 03:10am EDT
24.03.2023 - 08h00 Regulated information

Notice convening the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Wednesday 26 April 2023

The Board of Directors invites the shareholders to participate in the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be held at the registered office at 5pm on 26 April 2023.

On March 23, 2023 the share capital of Van de Velde NV is represented by 13.322.480 shares of which 12.902.539 shares have a voting right.

The full notice convening document is made available through the following link.

Van de Velde creates fashionable lingerie of superior quality with its premium, complementary brands PrimaDonna, Marie Jo and Andres Sarda. We believe in 'Shaping the bodies and minds of women': we want to make a difference in women's lives with our beautiful and perfectly fitting lingerie, by lifting their self-confidence and self-image. For us, an impeccable in-store service is key, an approach which we have consolidated in our Lingerie Styling Concept.

We work in close partnership with 3,600 independent lingerie boutiques worldwide. In addition, we have our own retail network with retail brands Rigby & Peller and Lincherie. Our geographical center of gravity is Europe and North America. Van de Velde employs almost 1,500 employees and is listed on Euronext Brussels.

CONTACTS

For more information, contact:

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - +32 (0)9 365 21 00 - www.vandevelde.eu

Karel Verlinde CommV, always represented by Karel Verlinde

CEO

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - Belgium - T. +32 9 365 21 00 - F. +32 9 365 21 70 - www.vandevelde.eu - info@vandevelde.eu

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - Belgium - T. +32 9 365 21 00 - F. +32 9 365 21 70 - www.vandevelde.eu - info@vandevelde.eu

Disclaimer

Van de Velde NV published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 07:09:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Van De Velde : Notice convening the Shareholders' Meeting of Wednesday 26 April 2023
Van De Velde : Oproeping voor de Algemene Vergadering van woensdag 26 april 2023
Van De Velde : Convocation à l'Assemblée Générale du mercredi 26 avril 2023
